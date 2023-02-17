Boris Johnson and the threat to British soft power

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) EDINBURGH – Since the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) was established 22 years ago, it has lifted millions out of poverty, sent millions of children to school and saved millions of lives through vaccination programs and other innovative initiatives. initiatives. More recently, he has been a world leader in providing development assistance to poor countries facing the ravages of climate change.

However, according to a proposal currently being studied by the transition team of the probable next British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, the DFID would be absorbed by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO). The new Prime Minister would solve one problem – the unacceptable neglect of the British diplomatic service – by creating an even bigger one: the loss of Britain’s greatest global asset today: the soft power it wields over all continents because of its groundbreaking commitment to ending global poverty.

As other countries have discovered, integrating their international aid efforts into their external affairs offices harms both diplomatic and development efforts. No one wins when development, which thrives on transparency and external scrutiny, is subsumed by diplomacy, which demands confidentiality and is often marred by poor audit trails.

Of course, the Johnson team thinks this appeals to an audience that, for reasons that myself and others have to take at least some responsibility for, is not fully informed of the facts about what aid to British development can accomplish. When asked, British voters seem to think that around 20% of the national budget is spent on overseas aid, when the real figure is closer to 1%. British parents are generally shocked to learn that their government’s total annual aid budget amounts to around 50 pence ($0.63) per African schoolchild, which is not even enough for a pen, without talk about a teacher or a classroom.

Saving DFID is not a partisan issue, as there is a remarkable consensus in favor of the UK-based Coalition for Global Prosperity, which has shown that diplomacy and development are separate tasks of equal importance. The FCO, notes Tom Tugendhat, a Conservative MP and chairman of the UK’s select foreign affairs committee, is the country’s top diplomat, and diplomats should not be expected to know how to run Queen Elizabeth either. than how to lead international trade and development. .

But there is an even stronger and more urgent case for an independent DFID. Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill described the United States, Europe and the Commonwealth as the three concentric circles of British influence. The more influence Britain had in one circle, he argued, the more it would have in the others: When the British have a strong voice in Europe, they are taken more seriously by Americans.

Yet in the seven decades following the Second World War, Britain too often overlooked a fourth circle comprising multilateral institutions such as the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the World trade. The role of these institutions in global governance is now being questioned by the administration of US President Donald Trump, just when international cooperation is most needed to solve common problems. But, because Britain after 1945 feared that stronger multilateral institutions would exert even more anti-colonialist pressure on the country as it retreated from empire, we often stayed away. By contrast, France has established significant influence at the IMF, and Scandinavians have become indispensable in UN peace and development efforts.

The Labor government of 1997-2010 attempted to reassert British influence in this area. Britain helped create two important new institutions: the G-20 and the Global Financial Stability Board. And if a post-Brexit UK is to enjoy international influence and be a global Britain, DFID is vital, as it has established a strong track record of leading multilateral initiatives in areas ranging from health and environmental education. In each case, it has managed to punch well above its weight by working with other donors and leveraging the capacities of other stakeholders.

Among other things, DFID helped establish the International Finance Facility for Immunization (which has provided vaccines to over 700 million children since 2000), Global Partners for Health and a $1.5 billion advanced market commitment that funded the development of new drugs in poor countries. Through DFID, the UK is also a major member of the Global Fund and a major supporter of the new International Finance Facility for Education which I and others have developed. It goes without saying that in the absence of a strong DFID, Britain lacks the status to lead major global multilateral development efforts.

The FCO cannot easily duplicate DFID’s unique role in bringing countries and the development community together. Without an independent budget, a Cabinet-level minister and internationally respected leaders, the UK’s development agenda would not have the capacity to mobilize resources as quickly and effectively in response to future crises. Nor will it have pride of place internationally as a source of soft power.

Even nationalists must contend with the security threats posed by fragile states, exploding refugee numbers and the continuing scourge of poverty and injustice. When today’s most pressing global challenges – from climate change to inequality and violent conflict – do not admit of unilateral solutions, the case for multilateral action is compelling. A strong, institutionally independent and well-funded DFID is needed more than ever.

So while Johnson predicts that a post-Brexit UK will need a much stronger FCO to maintain the country’s influence overseas, relegating DFID would undermine an even more important post-Brexit imperative – maintaining our global leadership, including in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals agreed by all UN Member States.

Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom, is United Nations Special Envoy for Global Education and Chair of the International Commission on Financing Global Educational Opportunities. He chairs the advisory board of the Catalyst Foundation. Syndicate Project, 2019.