Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes development of sports talent at grassroots level





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday focused on developing sports talent at grassroots level and said the Center had tripled the Sports Ministry’s budget since 2014. He also stressed the importance of promoting millet, popularly known as ‘mota aanaj’, for better health among young people. The Prime Minister was virtually addressing the ‘Saansad Khel Mahakumbh’ event being held in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and local MP Ravi Kishan were present at the event venue. Recalling the days when sports and games were part of village fairs where such activities were held in ‘akhadas’, Modi lamented that these traditions are fading. He referred to physical education classes in schools being relegated to “timeout periods” and said this had led to the country losing three or four generations of sporting talent. Hailing events like ‘Saansad Khel Mahakumbh’, Modi said, “Competitions at the regional level not only showcase local talent, but also boost the morale of sportspeople across the region.” “Saansad Khel Mahakumbh is a new road, a new system,” he said, adding that he has a huge role to play in highlighting the country’s potential in the sports world. “Saansad Khel Mahakumbh is laying a solid foundation for a great infrastructure for the future of sport,” the Prime Minister said. He noted that all athletes have worked hard to reach this level and underlined that winning and losing is part of sport as well as life. Commenting on the commendable and inspiring initiative “Saansad Khel Mahakumbh”, Modi said folk singers, dancers, painters and musicians also participated. “Whether it is those in sports, arts or music, their spirit and energy are all the same,” said the prime minister, who is the MP for neighboring Varanasi. It was the third ‘Saansad Khel Mahakumbh’ event Modi had attended in recent weeks. Previously, he had virtually addressed such events in Basti. The Prime Minister reiterated the idea of ​​creating new means and systems if the country is to become a force to be reckoned with in the world of sport. Highlighting the growing popularity of these events, he noted that 20,000 athletes took part in the first edition of Gorakhpur Khel Mahakumbh and the number has grown to 24,000, including 9,000 female athletes.

