Politics
Biden says he'll speak with Xi to deflate ballooning tensions
PResident Joe Biden expects to speak soon with Xi Jinping about the Chinese ball downed by the United States earlier this month, signaling a desire to end a dispute that has exposed the fragility of relations between the largest economies. of the world.
Biden disclosed the plans for the call as part of his most detailed remarks yet on the balloon saga, which led to the United States destroying three other as-yet-unidentified objects. He pledged to “responsibly manage” competition with China “so that it does not escalate into conflict” – echoing a sentiment expressed when the two leaders pledged to improve relations during a meeting in November.
“I expect to speak with President Xi, and hopefully we will – we will get to the bottom of it,” Biden said in a speech at the White House. “We are not looking for a new cold war, but I make no apologies and we will compete.”
Biden, who plans to visit Europe before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, did not say when he intended to speak with Xi. Since taking office two years ago, Biden has repeatedly leveraged his personal relationship with Xi — forged when the two leaders were vice presidents — to keep differences from escalating.
Biden and Xi also spoke out after Russia invaded Ukraine and days before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August. Their first face-to-face meeting in November on the Indonesian resort island of Bali appeared to represent a breakthrough, part of a broader push by Xi to smooth over diplomatic differences and focus on rebuilding his Covid-battered economy.
“Without clear instructions from the top, it is difficult for lower levels to properly handle the incident,” said Vivian Zhan, associate professor of China politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “Biden’s gesture suggests that the tension has escalated to the point that it harms U.S. interests as much as China, and must be contained.”
In another sign that both sides are eager to move on, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is reportedly considering a meeting with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the Munich security conference starting Friday. The balloon’s transit over the United States and Canada prompted Blinken to cancel a trip to Beijing that had been planned following the previous Biden-Xi meeting.
While China initially expressed regret over what it said was the balloon’s accidental passage over US territory, it denied the craft was intended for espionage and denounced the decision to shoot it down. as an “overreaction”.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Friday that he had no information to offer on plans for talks between the two leaders.
Sanctions, Visits
On Thursday, Beijing imposed fines and sanctions on two US defense companies, Lockheed Martin Corp. and a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies Corp., for their involvement in arms sales to Taiwan, China’s Ministry of Commerce said. Largely symbolic gesture against companies with little exposure to China, it nevertheless showed Beijing’s growing impatience with the United States
Meanwhile, Michael Chase, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China, will visit Taiwan in the coming days, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Biden has faced bipartisan pressure in Congress to provide more information about the balloon, which was shot down by a US fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina on February 4. The United States shot down three other unidentified objects from the skies over Alaska, Canada and Michigan. in the following days.
The president said the items were unrelated to the balloon incident and were likely related to commercial or research ventures. He added that the administration has not definitively determined what they are because the debris has not yet been recovered. He said he acted “out of caution” in shooting down the other mysterious objects.
Biden said the downing of the balloon sent “a clear message” that violations of US sovereignty were “unacceptable.” The United States is now working to recover the payload from the Chinese craft along with the other objects it shot down. Significant amounts of equipment were recovered from the Chinese airship in the waters off South Carolina.
Still, the president said there was no evidence of a sudden increase in the number of objects in the sky. On the contrary, US military and civil aviation authorities spotted more objects after adjusting radar systems to be more sensitive after the Chinese balloon’s cross-country journey, he said.
Biden ordered the creation of new metrics to establish a better inventory of unmanned aerial objects and implement measures to better detect man-made objects in US airspace. Blinken will also work with other countries to set global standards for launching these devices and securing high-altitude spaces.
Defuse tensions
The White House has faced calls from Republicans and Democrats in Congress to provide more information to lawmakers and the public. The administration has provided closed briefings to members of Capitol Hill, but lawmakers have said the information should be public and officials should provide more.
Charlie Moore, a retired lieutenant general who was a former vice director of operations at NORAD, the North American Air Defense Command, and who is now at Vanderbilt University, said the United States States should clarify that there will be consequences if more balloons enter US territory. .
“The Chinese must understand that there is a diplomatic and economic price to pay for the clear violation of international law,” he said. “We should not arrange the diplomatic meeting with Secretary Blinken until this is resolved.”
–With help from Katrina Manson, Kari Lindberg and Brendan Scott.
