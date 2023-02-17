Water security a key concern: Modi | Latest India News





Water security is a major issue for India and its conservation is a shared responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he worried about water pollution and depletion of water. underground waters. Due to such a large population, water security is a major concern for India. It is a shared responsibility of all of us… There will be no tomorrow unless there is water, and for that we must make joint efforts starting today, said Modi during the launch of Jal Jan Abhiyan via video conference in Sirohi district in Rajasthan. The national campaign is a joint initiative of Brahma Kumaris, an organization that promotes spirituality, and Union jal shakti ministry. As part of the campaign, members of Brahma Kumaris will raise awareness of water conservation by conducting public campaigns across the country for eight months. The campaign’s goal is to reach at least 100 million people. Highlighting the central government’s efforts to tackle water pollution and groundwater depletion, the Prime Minister said: The country has started the Catch the Rain movement, which is now progressing rapidly. Water conservation is also promoted in thousands of gram panchayats across the country through Atal Bhujal Yojana. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that the country has turned water conservation into a mass movement, stressing that it has been part of Indian spirituality for thousands of years. Water conservation is the culture of our society and the center of our social thought… This is why we regard water as God and our rivers as mothers, he said. Calling for the revival of the country’s emotional connection with nature, he said: When a society establishes such an emotional connection with nature, the world calls it sustainable development. We need to recreate the same faith among compatriots towards the value of water conservation, he added. Lashing out at previous governments, the Prime Minister said there had been negativity over issues such as water conservation and environmental protection in recent decades. Some people had assumed that these tasks were so important that they could not be tackled at all, he said. But over the past eight or nine years, the country has changed that mindset and conditions have also changed, he said, calling the Namami Ganges river conservation program an example. The program has become a model for different states, he added. The Prime Minister also highlighted women’s contributions to water conservation, while praising their efforts to ensure that projects like the Jal Jeevan mission succeed in the villages. The Brahma Kumari sisters can play a similar role in the country as well as globally, he said. Modi also advocated for the inclusion of millets in the diet, recalling that growing them requires less water. The United Nations has declared 2023 the International Year of Millet. Union Minister jal shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, actor Nana Patekar and former royal Mewar Lakshyaraj Singh attended the event.

