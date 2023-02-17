



Governor Andi Sudirman Wins Basarnas SAR Awards Makassar, sulselprov.go.id – Governor of South Sulawesi, Andi Sudirman Sulaiman received the National Search and Rescue Agency (BNPP/Basarnas) SAR award. The award was received at the Search and Rescue Potential 2023 (FKP3) Working Meeting and Coordination Forum held in Jakarta on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The award was presented directly by the Chief Air Marshal of Basarnas TNI Henri Alfiandi, who was received by the Governor of South Sulawesi, in this case represented by the Chief of the BPBD of South Sulawesi, Amson Padolo. “Alhamdulillah, we received the National Search and Rescue Agency (BNPP/Basarnas) SAR AWARDS during the 2023 Working Meeting and Coordination Forum for Potential Search and Rescue (FKP3)”, said Governor Andi Sudirman. The award received by the Governor of South Sulawesi was for supporting the implementation of the duties and functions of the National Search and Rescue Agency. South Sulawesi BPBD Chief Amson Padolo said, “The Chief of Basarnas commended the attention and cooperation given by the Provincial Government of South Sulawesi, in this case the Governor of South Sulawesi, who helped with the SAR work,” he said. National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) Working Meeting and Search and Rescue Potential Coordination Forum (FKP3) 2023 Coordination Meeting was directly opened by the President of the Republic of Indonesia , Joko Widodo. In his address, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that Basarnas has an important role because the hopes of the victims and the families of the victims rest on the SAR team. the SAR team,” he added. He also encouraged Basarnas to involve the community through education on first aid that can be done in the event of a disaster. “Educating the community is very important so that the community has first aid knowledge and skills. Its very important. We started to intervene, to educate the public so that they understand what to do at the first incident,” he said.

