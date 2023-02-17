Politics
George Soros’ tirade against Adani, PM Modi in Munich may backfire
If there was any doubt that Gautam Adani was on arch-globalist George Soros’ radar, it was firmly dispelled on Thursday.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Soros, the billionaire financier, whose name has been linked to several regime change color revolutions, slammed Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to FinancialTimes, Soros said Adani’s misfortunes would weaken Prime Minister Modi as the two are close allies. He then made the exaggerated prediction that the double strike will lead to a democratic revival in India. The bizarre perception of living in a bubble assumes that India under Modi’s government is no longer a democracy. While Soros pontificated in Munich, more than 80% of eligible voters cast ballots in the state of Tripura.
This is not the first time that Soros, who like his fellow globalists despises rising sovereign nations, has personally targeted Prime Minister Modi, this time through the Adani route. The decision to overthrow Modi-led India was made public at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos itself.
The biggest and scariest setback has occurred in India, where democratically elected Narendra Modi creates a Hindu nationalist state, imposes punitive measures in Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatens to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship, Soros had told the forum.
Clearly, it was clear from the day a plot to overthrow the Modi-led NDA with the BJP as its core was hatching. The plot is unfolding now, deploying every conceivable tool of information warfare, to create an anti-Modi wave ahead of the 2024 general election.
Soros is no ordinary billionaire. The Hungarian-born philanthropist runs a soft power machine. Soros is delivering his message targeting several unappreciated sovereign governments with grassroots digital-focused movements from his network of Open Society Foundations and a range of global NGOs, under the guise of promoting democracy and human rights. the man.
The globalists have been the proponents of a superstate at the top of the UN, ruled by a global elite of the super-rich and powerful, protected by a global army at the endgame. Naturally, they were shocked by the rise of India, also as a powerful and culturally rooted civilizational state, led by Prime Minister Modi. The list of globalists includes other famous names such as David Rockefeller, Bill Gates, the Ford Foundation and Omidyar Network, founded by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.
At the Munich conference, Soros made two additional telling remarks, which explain his hostility towards Modi-led India. First, he claimed that incitement to violence against Muslims was a major factor in his meteoric rise (PM Modis).
Second, he blames the Modi government’s decision to buy Russian oil, following India’s neutrality towards the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Soros, who is known to be hostile to Russia, led by President Putin, said that India buys a lot of Russian oil at a very cheap price and makes a lot of money from it.
#IndiaRussiaSummit : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at Hyderabad House in New Delhi
#IndiaNarrative pic.twitter.com/YoI9IpouX4
INDIA NARRATIVE (@india_narrative) December 6, 2021
Despite his powerful influence among global elites, Soros’ attempt to overthrow influential sovereign governments is generating a credible backlash. For example, there is a backlash in Israel targeting the prideful billionaire.
At a conference in Hungary last month, Yair Netanyahu, son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, shone the spotlight on the negative influence of the global elite, including Soros. He pointed out that Soros had caused serious damage to the “only Jewish state,” by funding anti-Jewish, anti-Zionist and pro-Palestinian NGOs that are destroying Israeli society from within.
In Russia, the Open Society Foundations (OSF) and the Open Society Institute (OSI) of Soros were banned in 2015. It was found that the activity of the Open Society Foundations and the Open Society Institute Assistance Foundation represent a threat to the foundations of the constitutional system of the Russian Federation and state security, the Russian government had said in a press release.
Hungarian President Viktor Orbn’s animosity towards Soros is well known.
I am happy to welcome to Israel my friend, the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban. Relations between Israel and Hungary have become very strong in recent years, and we will continue to strengthen them. pic.twitter.com/D6mEHWHNLo
Benjamin Netanyahu – (@netanyahu) July 19, 2018
After his election victory last year, Orban, who is sympathetic to Putin’s Russians and backed Moscow in the Ukraine war, said that in the election he fought the left at home, the international left all around, the Brussels bureaucrats, the Soros empire with all its money, the big international media and, in the end, even the Ukrainian president. Soros targeting Modi-led India can be expected to further energize the growing international blowback.
Also Read: How The Globalists And Their Indian Surrogates Targeted Gautam Adani
