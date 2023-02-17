Joe Biden says he will speak to China’s Xi Jinping about ball incident

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he intended to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping about what the United States claims was a Chinese surveillance balloon shot down by a US fighter jet early in the months while transiting through the United States.

“We’re not looking for a new Cold War,” Biden said.

In his fullest statements regarding the Chinese balloon and three unexplained objects shot down by American planes, Biden did not announce when he would speak with Xi, but he said the United States would continue to engage diplomatically with China on the issue. subject.

“I expect to speak with President Xi.” “I hope we get to the bottom of this, but I don’t apologize for knocking that ball down,” Biden said in response to Beijing’s complaints.

In addition, according to the Financial Times, the senior Pentagon officer for China, Michael Chase, is due to visit Taiwan in the coming days. Chase would be the most senior US defense official to visit the island since 2019. China claims the democratically administered island as its own, while the US has maintained a non-committal stance for decades.

After the speech, Biden told NBC News, “I think the last thing Xi wants is to fundamentally tear up the relationship with the United States and with me.”

China says the downed 200ft (60m) balloon was intended for weather monitoring, but Washington says it was simply a surveillance balloon with a large landing gear containing electronics.

Biden, who had previously made few public remarks regarding the series of flying objects that began with the discovery of the Chinese balloon, broke his silence when US senators demanded more information about the episodes, which left de many Americans.

He said the US intelligence community is still trying to learn more about the three unidentified objects: one shot down over Alaska, another over Canada and a third that crashed in the Lake Huron. According to the government, the objects were shot down because they presented a danger to civil aviation.

“We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were, but nothing so far suggests they were linked to the Chinese spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from another country,” Biden said.

The intelligence community believes the objects were “most likely balloons linked to private companies, recreational or research institutes,” Biden said.

Biden speculated that they were discovered because the radar was increased in reaction to the Chinese balloon.

“That’s why I’ve asked my team to come back to me with more specific rules on how we’re going to deal with these unidentified objects in the future, distinguishing between those that are likely to pose security risks. and security that require action and those that don’t,” he said.

The findings of the administration’s assessment on how to deal with unexplained objects in the future would be filed and shared with relevant members of Congress, according to Biden. “These settings will remain classified so that we don’t give our enemies a roadmap to try and evade our defenses,” he said.

Biden’s comments came after reports that the Chinese balloon, which crashed on February 4 after crossing the mainland United States, had a trajectory that would have taken it over Guam and Hawaii, but was blown away by the prevailing winds.

The event forced US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a planned February visit to Beijing, where both sides expected to strive to improve already strained relations.

Blinken’s attendance at the Munich security conference over the weekend has fueled speculation that he will meet with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, there.

The balloon was shot down by the US military off South Carolina. US politicians chastised the government for allowing him to wander across the country at first, even near vital military sites.

Asked about Biden’s statements in advance, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson called the downed balloon an “unmanned civilian airship” and said its flight into US territory was an “isolated” event.

The United States “should be willing to meet China in the middle, manage disputes, and appropriately handle isolated and unexpected incidents to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments; and promote the return of US-China relations to a healthy and stable development path,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference.

Washington notified dozens of countries of what it described as a global Chinese espionage effort, and six Chinese companies were placed on an export blacklist.

In its latest sanctions against U.S. companies, Beijing warned of “countermeasures against relevant U.S. entities that undermine China’s sovereignty and security” and on Thursday placed Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N ) and a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) on an “unreliable entity list” on arms sales to Taiwan, excluding them from China-related imports and exports.