Indian officials end 3-day search of BBC offices that has been criticized by news groups

NEW DELHI Indian tax authorities left the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday after searching them for three days for information on the organization’s business operations amid allegations of tax evasion . Opposition political parties and other media organizations criticized the move as an attempt to intimidate the media.

Television footage showed tax officials driving off after spending nearly 60 hours at the BBC office in New Delhi. They made no statement about the search, which began Tuesday morning.

Tax authorities have left our offices in Delhi and Mumbai. We will continue to co-operate with the authorities and hope the issues are resolved as soon as possible, BBC News said on Twitter.

We support staff, some of whom have faced lengthy interrogations or had to spend the night, and their well-being is our priority. Our production has returned to normal and we remain committed to serving our audiences in India and beyond, he said.

The BBC is an independent and trusted media organization and we support our colleagues and journalists who will continue to report without fear or favour, he said.

Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modis have questioned the timing of the raids, which came weeks after the BBC aired a documentary critical of Modi in the UK.

Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said there was no connection between the two.

Whether you are a media outlet or a manufacturer, the purpose of tax laws applies to everyone equally. And if you are found in breach of these tax laws, appropriate action is taken as part of due process, Gupta said in an interview with TV news channel Mirror Now.

The Indian Revenue Service has so far issued no statement on what prompted the searches at the BBC offices.

Indias News Broadcasters and Digital Association has criticized income tax inquiries at BBC offices.

While the association maintains that no institution is above the law, it condemns any attempt to muzzle and intimidate the media and interfere with the free functioning of journalists and media organizations, she said. said in a statement Wednesday.

The leader of the main opposition Congress party, Mallikarjun Kharge, described the government’s action as an attack on press freedom under the Modis government.

Reporters Without Borders, an international media watchdog, denounced the Indian government’s action as an attempt to clamp down on independent media.

These raids have all the appearance of retaliation against the BBC for airing a documentary three weeks ago criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They come at a time of increasing harassment of independent media and shrinking pluralism in India due to increased media concentration, the group said in a statement on Thursday.

The documentary, India: The Modi Question, aired in the UK last month, examining the prime minister’s role in the 2002 anti-Muslim riots in the western state of Gujarat, where he was chief minister at the ‘era. More than 1,000 people have been killed in the violence.

Modi has denied allegations that authorities under his leadership authorized and even encouraged bloodshed, and the Supreme Court said it found no evidence to prosecute him. Last year, the court dismissed a petition filed by a Muslim victim challenging Modis’ exoneration.

The second part of the two-part documentary examined the track record of the Narendra Modis government following his re-election in 2019, according to the BBC website.

The program prompted an immediate response from the Indian government, which invoked emergency powers under its information technology laws to prevent its broadcast in the country. Local authorities rushed to halt screenings held at Indian universities, and social media platforms including Twitter and YouTube complied with government demands to remove links to the documentary.

The BBC said at the time that the documentary had been rigorously researched and involved a wide range of voices and opinions.

We have offered the Indian government the right to answer questions raised in the series which it has declined to answer, its statement said.

India’s Foreign Ministry called the documentary a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative that lacked objectivity.