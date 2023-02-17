Chinese leader Xi to pay state visit to Iran





This photo provided by the Iranian presidency shows Chinese President Xi Jinping welcoming President of the Islamic Republics Ebrahim Raisi (left) during his visit to Beijing on February 14, 2023. Photo AFP. Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Iran, Beijing’s Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday, following a three-day trip to China by the leader of the Islamic Republic. Beijing and Tehran strengthened their strong economic ties in 2021 by signing a 25-year “strategic cooperation pact” but have come under pressure from Western nations over their stances on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Iran is also subject to strict US sanctions for its nuclear program. Xi “has gladly accepted” President Ebrahim Raisi’s invitation to travel to Iran, the two countries said in a joint statement released on Thursday. No date was given for the visit, which would be Xi’s first to the Middle Eastern nation since 2016. Iran agreed with major world powers in 2015 to curb its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of punitive sanctions. But then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed the sanctions, leading Tehran to backtrack on its commitments. Efforts to revive the deal have stalled for months, and the United States and Israel continue to accuse Iran of seeking to build nuclear weapons – a claim they deny. Beijing and Tehran on Thursday called for an end to sanctions, blaming ongoing tensions on Washington’s “unilateral withdrawal” from the deal. “Both sides stressed that lifting sanctions and ensuring Iran’s economic dividends are an important component of the deal,” they said in the joint statement. “All relevant sanctions must be fully abolished in a verifiable manner, promoting full and effective implementation of the agreement,” they said. Beijing rolled out the red carpet for Raisi’s arrival on Tuesday, with the Iranian leader being followed by a large trade and financial delegation in the first such visit in more than 20 years. Xi then hailed China’s “solidarity and cooperation” with Iran “in the face of the current complex changes in the world, times and history”, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported. Beijing “supports Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national dignity…and in resisting unilateralism and hegemonism,” Xi said. , according to CCTV. China “opposes the interference of external forces in Iran’s internal affairs and the undermining of Iran’s security and stability”, he added. The two sides signed a number of bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of agriculture, trade, tourism, environmental protection, health, disaster relief, culture and sports, CCTV reported.

