Balloon crisis highlighted split in China’s leadership, Pentagon official says





A senior Pentagon official said on Friday that China’s supreme leader was likely unaware of the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the United States until the controversy erupted, pointing to a split between top civilian leaders and military of the country. The official, Colin H. Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, said Chinese President Xi Jinping was likely aware of his country’s broader high-altitude surveillance balloon program, but not of the spy balloon. specific until it captures widespread attention by floating above. United States. I suspect he questioned his army about it, and his army started backtracking and making excuses, Kahl said during a meeting with the New York Times editorial board in New York. . There is a major civil-military divide within the PRC system, he said, referring to the People’s Republic of China. Xi Jinping does not trust his army. He doesn’t.

Mr. Kahl’s assertion that he thinks Mr. Xi distrusts his military commanders is perhaps the strongest public comment from a senior Biden administration official. Mr. Xi has shaped his identity and image around the idea that he is the heir to the Communist Party’s original revolutionary zeal and strong affinity with the Chinese military. Like his predecessors, Xi is chairman of the Central Military Commission, but many analysts have said they believe he is closer to military leaders than any party leader since Deng Xiaoping and Mao Zedong. President Biden sought to reassure Americans on Thursday that three other downed aerial objects were unrelated to Beijing and said he planned to speak with Mr. Xi to keep the lines of communication open. Secretary of State Antony Blinken may speak with Chinese Communist Party top foreign policy official Wang Yi at a security conference in Munich on Saturday. Mr Kahl said Friday that both sides were looking to put the episode behind them. I think they are completely embarrassed by this whole situation, Mr. Kahl said. They want to get things back on track. He added that the United States also has an interest in bringing things to a place where we can have mature conversations.

In a discussion at Columbia University on Friday, Avril D. Haines, director of national intelligence, said it was much harder to communicate with China in times of crisis than it was to talk to Soviet leaders during the war. cold.

One of the challenges with China is that it tends to suppress a crisis and not talk, she said. Chinese officials, she said, tend to think of issues in much longer terms than American leaders, further complicating communications between the two political centers. Asked if the outcry over the surveillance balloon was overdone, Ms Haines replied: “It’s so crazy, it’s like an episode of Veep on some level. But she added that it was reasonable to have a forceful reaction to the cue ball. The Biden administration’s efforts to put the strained relationship with Beijing back on sounder footing came as Navy divers on Thursday completed an operation to recover pieces of the spy balloon, which a US fighter jet had shot down off South Carolina this month, according to the US Northern Command. And on Friday, a US official said the government had called off a search for two unidentified flying objects, in remote parts of Alaska and around Lake Huron, days after the military shot them down from the sky. How Times reporters cover politics.We rely on our journalists to be independent observers. So while Times staffers can vote, they are not allowed to support or campaign for political candidates or causes. This includes participating in marches or rallies in support of a movement or donating money or raising funds for any political candidate or electoral cause. The recovered balloon debris was sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigations laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, for further analysis, including counterintelligence exploitation, which opens the possibility of greater visibility into this which the balloon may have captured as it passed through parts of the United States. .

In remarks on Thursday, Biden called the spy balloon a violation of our sovereignty and said analysis of recovered material could provide insight into China’s spy capabilities. But he insisted he would speak to Mr. Xi in an apparent effort to calm tensions around the incident. We were not looking for a new Cold War, he said. A US Northern Command spokesperson declined to comment on what was recovered or how long a full scan might take. A US F-22 hit the balloon with a Sidewinder missile at an altitude of between 60,000 and 65,000 feet, according to the Pentagon, and dive teams began bringing in debris days later.

But the completion of the recovery nonetheless raised questions about what intelligence could be gleaned from the remains, as happened in 1960 when the Soviet Union pored over the wreckage of a U-plane -2 or in 2001 when the Chinese military examined a damaged navy spy. plane involved in a collision with a Chinese jet.

They haven’t learned much from us, Kahl said on Friday. We learned a lot from them. Mr Kahl declined to provide details pending the outcome of the analysis, but said the balloons payload had the ability to do full-motion, high-resolution video, as well as antennae that could intercept electronic transmissions. China’s high-altitude surveillance balloons were not designed to spy on the continental United States, Kahl said, suggesting the example was an opportunistic move taken by senior Chinese military officials after the balloon strayed into Montana from Canada. They built these things primarily to support them in a potential war in the Western Pacific and to spy on US bases in Guam and Hawaii, he said. The decision to wait to lower the balloon until it has reached the ocean has been described by the White House and senior military advisers as a precaution, to avoid dropping it in an area that could present a risk to civilians. The operation required the Federal Aviation Administration to briefly block air traffic on the coast, and parts of the area were closed as the recovery effort was carried out.

According to the Northern Command announcement, as of Thursday, US Navy and Coast Guard vessels had left the area and air and sea security perimeters had been lifted. Julian E. Barnes And Edward Wong contributed report.

