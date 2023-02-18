Opinion: Severing the ‘limitless’ partnership between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

Editor’s note: Frida Ghiti, (@fridaghitis) former producer and correspondent for CNN, is a columnist on world affairs. She is a weekly opinion contributor to CNN, a columnist for the Washington Post and a columnist for the World Politics Review. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. See more opinion on CNN.





It was an image that could have heralded the beginning of a new era.

Sporting a self-satisfied smile, Russian President Vladimir Putin stood alongside a confident Chinese President, Xi Jinping, in February last year. Putin still denied plans to invade Ukraine, which he would do right after the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

In a show of unity, the leaders of the two nuclear powers have vowed to have a relationship without limits. It felt like a pivotal moment in a global realignment of power.

A year later, Putin pushing for a quick win in Ukraine, one that would cement Russia’s place as a top global player, looks like a disaster, and the alliance looks far less valuable to Xi.

And yet, China and Russia remain close, the world’s two major autocracies determined to challenge the West and undermine the notion that true democracy is the most desirable system of government, lest it come for their jobs.

Both leaders courted autocratic regimes. Russia is search for weapons for its war is floundering in Ukraine, and China is working hard to become the center of a new covenant to counter the West. The project failed; it is far from being a resounding success. But it really is a work in progress.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has given new impetus to forces trying to reshape the world and shed light on the way forward for US foreign policy.

In addition to fortifying NATO and strengthening alliances, which the administration of President Joe Bidens has accomplished with great success, the United States must aim to prevent the creation of a credible and unified force of aggressive anti-democratic regimes. .

This means ensuring that Russia does not win in Ukraine, but also separating Moscow and Beijing (echoing then-President Richard Nixon in the 1970s) and to counter China’s efforts to forge stronger bonds with Iran.

A bloc of aggressively anti-Western autocracies is precisely what Xi and Putin were launching that day in February. Beijing and Moscow have sought to replace the rule of law with the rule of the fittest, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned.

But the rule of the fittest doesn’t work when you can’t win, so Russia’s plans began to crumble, and China had to rethink its engagement.

Xi’s boundless friendship has not turned out as Putin might have expected. Publicly, China still refuses to call the Russian military campaign an invasion and Beijing has never condemned Russia’s unprovoked attack on its neighbor. But China did not arm Russian forces and sometimes issued veiled warnings against the Russian threat to use nuclear weapons.

But even after expressing questions and concerns about the war, Xi reaffirmed the strategic ties. After a videoconference in December, Putin raved, We share the same views on the transformation of the global geopolitical landscape. Xi, according to state media, said the two countries should strengthen strategic coordination.

Is Xi with Putin or not? Xi seems to want it both ways. He wants the relationship with a country that invaded his neighbor without provocation, but he tries to present himself as a responsible world leader; an alternative to the Western democratic model to be followed by other countries.

Xi’s desire to emerge as the de facto leader of a major strategic bloc, but with the prestige of a statesman, creates an opportunity for the West to manage the relationship in a way that achieves the efforts by President Bidens to compete vigorously while avoiding a war with China. It’s a goal he reiterated on Thursday when speaking of the Chinese balloon that crossed the United States earlier this month.

If Putin’s conflict with Ukraine had turned into a quick victory for Russia, the alliance of autocracies would have made enormous progress. Moscow’s stumbles slowed its progress. As Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has pointed out, Russia could become an albatross around Beijing’s neck.

Without Chinese military support, Putin turned to other regimes for help.

According to US intelligence, Russia purchased artillery shells from North Koreaanother notorious dictatorship, which denies its involvement in a war whose morality is irrelevant.

But it was Iran that apparently provided more support.

Iranian drones have been one of the weapons of choice as Russia kills Ukrainian civilians and destroys Ukraine’s infrastructure. Tehran initially denied that it was arming Russia, saying it had not and would not supply arms to Russia.

These categorical denials later changed, with Iran claiming to have sold weapons before the start of the war, but these were not used in Ukraine. NOW, newly declassified documents show that drones in Ukraine are identical to those Iran has used in the Middle East.

Iran, whose repression, interventionist regime also transformed it, like russiabecome a pariah for much of the world, now finds himself courted by both Moscow and Beijing.

This week, Ebrahim Raisi became the first iranian president visit China in 20 years. The trip, at Xi’s invitation, is apparently aimed at implementing an agreement for a 25-year strategic cooperation pact reached at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2021.

Beijing-Tehran relations sounded the alarm among Democrats and Republicans in Congress, who fear that China’s support could help Tehran evade sanctions linked to its nuclear And conventional weapons programs, support for terrorism And Abuse of human rights.

Sitting with Raisi, Xi said that China will strengthen cooperation with Iran, regardless of international and regional developments. Yet remember the boundless commitment to Russia. Xi’s vows may turn out to be more conditional than they appear.

Beijing’s relationship with Tehran is complicated. In December, when Xi visited Iran’s enemy Saudi Arabia, a joint statement after meeting with Saudi officials, he noted that the Iranians were destabilizing regional activities and supporting terrorist and sectarian groups, maddening iran.

Clearly, there is an internal contradiction in Xi’s dual purpose. If you want to elevate your position to that of a respected world leader, it’s hard to create an alliance of rule-breaking autocrats and assorted dictators, then expect other countries to enthusiastically join. .

A lot has changed since that day in Beijing, when Xi and Putin smiled for the cameras, expecting a new era to begin. The war did not go as planned, but it made it clear that democracies must fend off belligerent undemocratic regimes and prevent them from joining forces.