Another Chinese billionaire disappears





The billionaire founder of a major Chinese investment bank has disappeared amid an ongoing crackdown on free enterprise by the communist country’s leader Xi Jinping. China Renaissance, the Hong Kong-listed boutique bank, told investors late Thursday that it had been unable to contact Bao Fan, its chairman, chief executive and majority shareholder. Shares of the bank fell 50% in early trading on Friday before paring some of the losses to trade around 30% lower. In a message to staff on Friday morning, Wang Lixing, head of investment banking, said Hello…I think everyone had a restless night and told employees not to spread or believe rumors . The memo, reported by the Financial Times, also said management had been in touch with the backbone of our investment banking division. He added that at such a critical time, everyone must believe in the group, believe in the executive committee and not lose their heads, but acknowledged that the information available is limited. China Renaissance said its board of directors was not aware of any information indicating that Mr. Baos’ unavailability could be related to the activities or operations of the company and its normal functioning under the direction of the committee. executive. In the Chinese business world, the phrase out of contact in many cases can mean that the person is under investigation by authorities or is participating in a government investigation. The disappearance of the well-known negotiator is the latest in a series of cases of senior Chinese leaders missing following a major anti-corruption campaign launched by President Xi. In 2015 alone, at least five executives became unreachable without notice to their companies, including Fosun Group Chairman Guo Guangchang, who Fosun said later took part in investigations regarding a personal matter. Bao has been absent from the office and other public places for the past few days, according to local media. Meanwhile, Cong Lin, chairman of China Renaissances, has been under investigation for months. Mr. Bao previously worked at Credit Suisse Group and Morgan Stanley and has been hailed as one of China’s best-connected bankers. He has been involved in major tech mergers, including bringing together transit companies Didi and Kuaidi, as well as food delivery giants Meituan and Dianping.

