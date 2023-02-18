No apology from Biden to Xi Jinping over spy balloons





Jakarta – United States defeated spy balloon belonging to China to the point that relations between the two countries are heating up. President of the United States (United States) Joe Biden admitted he would not apologize for his country’s actions in shooting down the spy balloon. The United States downed the Chinese spy balloon on Saturday (4/2). One of the F-22 fighter jets at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia opened fire at 2:39 p.m. local time using an aerial missile. This decision by the United States turned out to anger China. The Land of the Bamboo Curtain also strongly condemned the actions of the United States as the balloon was intended for meteorological research. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content Joe Biden is reluctant to apologize US President Joe Biden has said he wants to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the Beijing spy balloon incident that was shot down earlier this month. However, Biden said he would not apologize to Xi for the United States downing the Chinese ball. As reported by The Associated Press and CNN, Friday (2/17), Biden made his first official statement to the public Thursday (2/16) local time, discussing the flying objects the United States has recently shot down, including spy balloons. China. In his White House speech, Biden explained his decision to order the downing of the Chinese spy balloon, which he called “a high-altitude reconnaissance balloon associated with the Chinese military.” Biden also expressed his desire to discuss the incident further with President Xi. But he also stressed that he would not apologize for the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. “I look forward to talking to President Xi, and I hope we get some clarification on this. But I will not apologize for knocking that balloon down,” Biden said in his speech. Additionally, Biden said Washington would continue to maintain communication with Beijing on the matter. He also stressed that the United States does not want to start a new conflict with China. “Now we too will continue to engage with China, as we have done for the past two weeks. As I have said since the beginning of my administration, we seek competition, not conflict. , with China. We are not looking for a new cold war,” Biden explained in his speech. “But I don’t apologize – I don’t apologize, and we will compete. And we will manage this competition responsibly so that it doesn’t lead to conflict,” he said. “This episode underscores the importance of keeping the lines of communication open between our diplomats and military professionals. Our diplomats will engage more, and I will remain in constant communication with President Xi,” Biden said. Learn more on the next page. Watch Video: Biden on the China Spy Balloon: We’re Not Looking for a Cold War [Gambas:Video 20detik]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/internasional/d-6575276/tiada-maaf-dari-biden-ke-xi-jinping-soal-balon-mata-mata The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos