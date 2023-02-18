Xi Jinping announces final victory over virus





Xi Jinping hailed his own coronavirus policies over the past three years as a miracle in human history. At a meeting of the seven most powerful men in the country, the head of state and party announced that his country had won a major and decisive victory. Xi said China’s death rate from the virus remained the lowest in the world. Friederike Bge Political correspondent for China, North Korea and Mongolia. Its zero-Covid strategy and abrupt abandonment, euphemistically called optimization in official parlance, turned out to be quite correct. The party leader on the Politburo Standing Committee described the chaotic conditions in hospitals across the country after the temporary abolition of all protective measures as a smooth transition. Previously, the zero-Covid policy bought valuable time until the virus mutated into the less deadly omicron variant. New canon in school and history textbooks Xi’s speech comes as the Communist Party’s final declaration of victory over the coronavirus. A good two weeks before the annual session of the People’s Congress, the management wants to tick off the commendable little chapter of Corona. Critical questions about the usefulness of a policy that should first stop the virus at all costs and finally unleash it on the population almost unchecked need no longer be asked. Xi’s victory speech can now be canonized in textbooks, history books, museums and other publications. The party leader ordered a related propaganda campaign: efforts should be made to recognize the important results of the fight against the coronavirus, to better tell China’s stories of this fight and to build the confidence of the whole world. party and all ethnic groups of the people. in success. The head of state and party leader spoke of a continuous adjustment of the measures since November 2022. He repeated the idea of ​​an orderly and prepared transition phase. In reality, the device stuck to the zero-Covid strategy until the sudden U-turn on December 7. Until the last day, quarantine centers were set up all over the country, which were then no longer needed. The anticipation of the U-turn also likely serves to downplay the significance of the protests in late November, in which thousands demonstrated against the tough zero-Covid policy. To date, there have been no public statements or reports from state media. However, many participants remain in detention. Xi does not give the death toll Although he claimed that proportionally fewer people died from Corona in China than in any other country in the world, Xi Jinping did not give a figure. Chinese authorities have estimated that 87,468 corona patients have died in hospitals. This does not include people who have died at home or those who have not been tested for Corona. There are many reports of hospitals being instructed to state Corona on the death certificate as little as possible. Experts estimate the true number of deaths at between one and 1.5 million. However, given China’s population of 1.4 billion, this death rate would still be significantly lower than, for example, the United States. Since China has not provided detailed data on the unprecedented wave of infections in December and January, a reliable comparison with other countries is not possible. The actual death toll will likely never be known. This also applies to the number of people who died of other illnesses that could not be treated due to the harsh zero-Covid policy. Yanzhong Huang of the Council on Foreign Relations think tank points out that between 2020 and 2021 alone, the number of fatal strokes and heart attacks increased by 700,000 compared to 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/ausland/corona-in-china-xi-jinping-verkuendet-finalen-sieg-ueber-virus-18685310.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]te: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos