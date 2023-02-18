Xi Jinping declares ‘decisive victory’ over COVID-19





President Xi JinpingChina’s Chinese-led administration has declared a decisive victory over COVID-19 after abruptly ending restrictions in December. What happened: Chinas Politburo Standing Committeein a meeting on Thursday, said: With continuous efforts to optimize COVID-19 prevention and control measures since November 2022, China’s response to COVID-19 has made a smooth transition in one time. relatively short. See also: Xi Jinping’s pursuit of full control of China sparks fears of crackdown as investment banker goes missing A major decisive victory in epidemic prevention and control has been won, senior Chinese leaders said, adding that Beijing’s efforts have enabled more than 200 million people to receive medical treatment, including nearly 800,000 critical cases. The leaders also warned that although the situation in China has improved significantly, the virus continues to mutate and spread globally. The Politburo Standing Committee also stressed that Beijing would increase the vaccination rate for the elderly and increase the supply and production of medical products. China’s claims of the world’s lowest death rate from COVID-19 have been widely criticized and questioned by experts for Beijing’s data. Many experts and organizations, including the World Health Organization, said China has been underreporting deaths for months. Numerous media reports also showed crowded hospital wards and morgues. China’s official data only recorded about 80,000 COVID deaths in hospitals in the two months after abandoning its Zero-COVID curbs in December. Check out more Benzingas Europe and Asia coverage byfollowingthis link.

