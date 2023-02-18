Chinese President Xi Jinping delivering a speech for peace in Ukraine on February 24.





Chinese leader Xi Jinping will deliver a “peace speech in Ukraine” on the anniversary of the start of the war after the invasion of Russia on Feb. 24. This was revealed on Friday by italian foreign ministerAntonio Tajani, who met last night in Rome the highest representative of Chinese foreign policy, Wang Yi. Italy asks China for a “negotiating table” with Putin During the meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers in Rome, Tajani urged the director of the Office of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) Foreign Affairs Commission “to China pressures Russia so that they sit down at a negotiating table,” he told Italian public broadcaster RAI. In addition, Tajani argued that China’s peace speech would take place next week, exactly one year after the start of the war in Ukraine, as Wang insisted during the conversation that “China wants peace”. In response to this declaration, the Italian Minister did not hesitate to propose to China act before the Kremlin “promote the conditions for a just peaceby supporting diplomacy, effective sanctions, humanitarian aid and justice for victims”. Antonio Tajani assured that he was convinced that the Chinese president was going to commit to carrying out a campaign for peacebecause he believes that the Asian country occupies a fundamental role and “must play a key role in the promotion of peace”. The speech will coincide with the “great offensive” that, according to analysts, Vladimir Putin is preparing to “commemorate” the anniversary since the beginning of the war and which, in a way, has already begun with the actions of recent days: attacks bombings in several Ukrainian cities, Russian jets flying near Poland and Alaska, deployment of nuclear weapons in the Baltic Sea.

