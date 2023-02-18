Chinese defend Hong Kong, Xinjiang record at UN hearing





GENEVA (AP) Chinese envoys have defended Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong and Muslim minorities in an unusual public confrontation with human rights defenders at a UN meeting. At the meeting of the United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, officials also dismissed complaints that China’s ruling Communist Party has hampered the global response to COVID-19 by hiding information. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government faces accusations that abuses escalated as Beijing attempted to crush a pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, carried out mass detentions of Muslim minorities and silenced workers, women’s rights and other activists. Xi’s government previously dismissed the charges, but two days of hearings which ended Thursday in Geneva gave activists an unusual opportunity to issue criticism in the presence of Chinese officials. Hong Kong’s crackdown in response to anti-government protests that began in 2019 has sparked complaints that Beijing was eroding Western-style autonomy and civil liberties promised when the former British colony returned to China in 1997. A Hong Kong security bureau official says a 2020 security law under which high-profile activists have been arrested does not affect the legitimate rights of the public to criticize official decisions or affect academic freedom. Still, those rights and freedoms aren’t absolute, said Simon Wong, the bureau’s principal assistant secretary. If illegal acts are involved, they may be limited by law. On COVID-19, health official He Qinghua said China’s cooperation with the World Health Organization and other governments is open and transparent, and the cooperation is also effective. An official with the ruling party’s United Front Work Department, whose name has not been identified, said de-radicalization work in China’s Xinjiang region, home to millions of Uyghurs and other minorities predominantly Muslim, does not target any region, ethnic group or religious belief. The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a body created by Congress, said the United Front is used to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the authority and policies of the United States. parties in power. Chinese authorities acknowledge that hundreds of thousands of people in Xinjiang have been placed in what the ruling party calls vocational training centers. They say these people have received professional training to promote economic development and fight extremist violence. The UN panel is due to release a report with its findings and recommendations for China on March 6. On Thursday, advocates for China’s Uyghur people erected a display near UN offices with the faces of people they say have been detained or disappeared, some as young as 10 years old. I hope the committee members will side with justice, said Erkin Zunun, chief coordinator of the World Uyghur Congress. Preeti Saran, deputy chair of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and a former Indian diplomat, cited reports of widespread destruction of Uyghur cultural monuments, including satellite images showing the widespread destruction of mosques, cemeteries and shrines. She said a Chinese prefecture had banned the use of the Uyghur language in favor of Mandarin. How has the State party ensured that ethnic minorities, including Tibetans, Uyghurs, Hui, Kazaks and Mongols, fully exercise their right to preserve and participate in their cultural life, including the use and teaching of their own languages, history and culture, as well as the practice of their religions? freely without state intervention or retribution? she asked the Chinese delegation.

