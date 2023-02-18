Who is George Soros, the billionaire investor who criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi?





Billionaire investor George Soros is in the news for his comments on the recent report by short seller Hindenburg Research on the Adani Group and Gautam Adani’s relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi is mum on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament, Soros said, according to a Bloomberg report. This will significantly weaken Modis’ hold on the Indian federal government and open the door to much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naïve, but I expect a democratic revival in India, the billionaire investor said before the Munich Security Conference. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already hit back at Soros’ remarks. Union Minister Smriti Irani called Soros’s remark a statement aimed at destroying India’s democratic processes, and added, “War has been escalated against India, with Prime Minister Modi standing between her and the interest of the country,” the news agency quoted. PTI. Who is George Soros? George Soros is a Hungarian-American billionaire investor, hedge fund manager, short seller, and philanthropist. Born in 1930 to a prosperous Jewish family in Hungary, his family changed their name from Schwartz to Soros to camouflage their Jewish identity amid rising anti-Semitism in Hungary that culminated in the Nazi occupation. His family survived the Holocaust by buying fake IDs. The billionaire later recalled that instead of submitting to our fate, we resisted an evil force far stronger than we were, but we prevailed. Not only did we survive, but we managed to help others. After the war, as the Communists consolidated their position in Hungary, Soros moved to London where he graduated from the London School of Economics, before becoming an investment banker. He opened his first hedge fund, Double Eagle, in 1969. In 1973 he opened Soros Fund Management and became one of the most successful investors in US history. He is known as ‘The Man Who Broke the Bank of England’ due to his £10 billion short sale of British pounds, which earned him a profit of $1 billion during Britain’s Black Wednesday currency crisis of 1992. George Soros: “The most generous of donors” Using his wealth, he opened the Open Society Foundations, a network of foundations, partners and projects in over 100 countries. Soros’ philanthropy is inspired by his book by LSE professor Karl Poppers, Open Society and Its Enemies, in which the philosopher argues that societies can only flourish when they allow for democratic governance, freedom to expression and respect for individual rights, the apparent core of the Open Society Foundations. message. According to his website, he has donated more than $32 billion of his personal fortune to fund the work of Open Society Foundations around the world. For this reason, in 2020, Forbes called him the most generous donor, in terms of percentage of wealth donated, Soros is said to have donated over 64% of his original wealth. Under his leadership, the Open Society Foundations have supported individuals and organizations around the world who fight for free speech, accountable government, and societies that promote justice and equality, its website says. Over the years, Soros’ philanthropy has tackled a variety of issues, from providing scholarships for black South Africans during apartheid and promoting academic exchange with communist Hungary to promoting medical marijuana and in support of same-sex marriages. Notably, this is not the first time that George Soros has criticized Prime Minister Modi. In 2020, speaking of the frightening rise of nationalism in India, Soros said: The biggest and scariest setback has occurred in India where a democratically elected Narendra Modi creates a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures in Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship. A self-proclaimed liberal, Soros has been a staunch opponent of repressive regimes around the world. The biggest flaw of dictatorships is that when they succeed, they don’t know when or how to stop being repressive. They lack the checks and balances that give democracies a degree of stability. Consequently, the revolt of the oppressed. We see this happening today all over the world, Soros said in 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/george-soros-billionaire-inverstor-narendra-modi-8451219/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

