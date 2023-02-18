Politics
Chinese tycoons targeted under Xi Jinping
BEIJING — China’s financial sector was rocked on Friday by reports that Bao Fan, the billionaire chairman of investment bank China Renaissance, had disappeared.
No official statement was immediately made by authorities as to his whereabouts, but there was widespread speculation that the prominent businessman had fallen into conflict with Beijing and was being held for questioning.
Several of China’s top financiers have fallen out of favor in recent years as President Xi Jinping leads an aggressive crackdown on alleged corruption.
Here are five of the most high-profile cases:
Sun Dawu
Agriculture tycoon Sun Dawu was sentenced to 18 years in prison in July 2021 for a series of offenses following the conclusion of a closed trial.
The charismatic Sun and his wife built one of China’s largest private agricultural enterprises starting with a few chickens and pigs in the 1980s.
Sun was found guilty of crimes including “gathering a mob to attack state organs”, “obstructing government administration” and “inciting quarrels and causing trouble”, a catch-all term often used against dissenters.
The outspoken billionaire had also been a vocal advocate for rural reform and a whistleblower during a devastating outbreak of swine fever in 2019, posting photos of dead pigs online after local authorities were slow to respond to the disease .
Xiao Jianhua
Chinese-Canadian business tycoon Xiao Jianhua, who disappeared from a Hong Kong hotel in 2017, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in August 2022 for embezzlement and corruption.
Xiao’s company, Tomorrow Group, was fined $8 billion for “unlawful absorption of public deposits, breach of trust in the use of entrusted assets…(and) unlawful use of funds”, a court has heard from Shanghai.
One of the wealthiest people in China when he was reportedly kidnapped in 2017, Xiao is said to have had close ties to the upper echelons of the ruling Communist Party.
Local Hong Kong media had reported at the time of Xiao’s disappearance that he had been abducted by mainland Chinese agents, fueling concerns about China’s tightening influence in the financial hub.
Jack Ma
In one of the most visible examples of the crackdown on China’s tech sector, regulators halted what would have been the world’s largest IPO – that of fintech giant Ant Group – in 2020 just days after its founder Jack Ma criticized local regulators.
Once the most recognizable face in Asian business, Ma saw his fortune drop by around half to around $25 billion after the decision to halt the IPO.
A shake-up to Ant’s shareholding structure announced in January 2023 will now see Ma, who has since faded from public view, hand over control of the fintech giant he founded in 2014.
He will only hold 6.2% of the voting rights as the company strives to ensure “that no shareholder, alone or jointly with other parties, will have control of Ant Group”, the company said. company in a statement last month.
Guo Guangchang
Billionaire Guo Guangchang, chairman of one of the country’s largest private sector conglomerates, Fosun, disappeared from public view in 2015 as part of an investigation by authorities, only to reappear days later.
This bizarre episode had a chilling effect on business leaders who believed that Guo’s reputation for moral probity and outspoken support for the party was a bulwark against unrest.
An avid tai chi practitioner renowned for his own life, Guo had seemed an unlikely target for Beijing’s inquisitors.
His disappearance appeared to violate an implicit bond of trust between the government and China’s top business leaders whose hard work and financial acumen fueled China’s rise to the rank of the world’s second-largest economy.
Mao Xiaofeng
Mao Xiaofeng, chairman of China’s largest private lender, Minsheng Bank, was taken in for questioning in 2015 as part of a corruption probe.
Respected business news outlet Caixin reported at the time that Mao had been taken in for investigation by the ruling Communist Party’s internal watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI). ).
Mao “was asked to help investigate a high-ranking official,” Caixin reported.
The tycoon was also removed from his position as Communist Party secretary of Minsheng.
