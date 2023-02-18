Politics
Narendra Modi Government – George Soros sees the impact of Adani’s question on Narendra Modi
Prime Minister will have to answer questions, it will help renew democracy, says investor and activist
Published on 18.02.23, 04:05 AM
Billionaire investor George Soros said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to answer questions from foreign investors and parliament on the allegations against the Adani Group, and suggested the controversy could weaken Modis’ grip on the government and ease a democratic revival in India.
Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds on the stock market, but failed. Adani is accused of stock market manipulation and his stock has collapsed like a house of cards. Modi is mum on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament, the 92-year-old Hungarian-American said at the Munich Security Conference on Thursday.
Soros, an influential financier, philanthropist, activist and supporter of liberal social causes, added: This will significantly weaken Modis’ grip on the Indian federal government and open the door to much needed institutional reforms.
He said the turmoil engulfing Gautam Adani’s business empire had “shaken” the world’s faith in India as an investment opportunity, but could open the door for “democratic renewal” in the country.
In 2020, Soros criticized the Modi government at an event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, saying nationalism was on the rise and the “biggest setback” had been seen in India.
“The biggest and scariest setback has occurred in India, where a democratically elected Narendra Modi creates a Hindu nationalist state, imposes punitive measures in Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatens to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship,” he said. .
Soros also criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping and former US President Donald Trump.
The Adani Group has come under heavy pressure since U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research accused it on January 24 of accounting fraud and stock market manipulation, allegations the conglomerate called “malicious” and a “calculated attack on the India”.
Soros, who has a net worth of $8.5 billion, is the founder of Open Society Foundations, which provides grants to groups and individuals who promote democracy, transparency and free speech. A young Soros and his family had survived the Nazi invasion of Hungary, changing their name from “Schwartz” to “Soros” to camouflage their Jewish identity, before moving to London in 1947. At the London School of Economics, Soros studied philosophy under Karl Popper, author of The open society and his enemies, but then abandoned his plans to become a philosopher in favor of investment banking. His success as an investor made him one of the richest people in the world.
According to his website, “he has donated more than $32 billion of his personal fortune” to fund the work of Open Society Foundations around the world. He has been accused of using his wealth and influence to shape politics and fund regime change. In 2020, he pledged $1 billion to fund a new university network to fight the spread of nationalism.
In the United States, Soros has long been one of the Democratic Party’s most generous donors and has donated $125 million to a political action super committee ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. $100 million to Human Rights Watch in 2010.
