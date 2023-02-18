Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan announces election campaign





Islamabad, Pakistan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Friday that his opposition party would launch a voluntary arrest movement next week to protest the government’s “unconstitutional” refusal to hold key provincial elections and its alleged political victimization of his aides and allies.

The unrest planned by Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is likely to aggravate the ongoing political unrest in the country. It also comes as the administration of outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs struggles to deal with a severe economic crisis.

My prison Bharo Tehreek [fill the jail movement] will start from Lahore on Wednesday and we will gradually take it to other major cities across the country, Khan said in a nationally televised address from the eastern city, the country’s second largest, on Friday.

The cricketer-turned-politician has been recovering at his Lahore residence since being shot in the legs last November while leading an anti-government rally.

Khan, 70, was attacked in Punjab province, of which Lahore is the capital, and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He accuses the government of plotting to kill him.

FILE – Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan hold placards during a peace rally following a suicide bombing at a mosque inside the police headquarters, in Peshawar, on February 3, 2023.

The Pakistani opposition leader, who still enjoys popular support in the country, promised on Friday that he would be personally arrested by the court once his gunshot wounds healed.

Khan reiterated his allegation of political victimization on Friday, saying the government had unleashed a crackdown on PTI officials and their political allies, instituting bogus charges against them, arresting them and torturing them in custody, charges government officials denied.

[The government is] scare us with prisons, but we will fill them all up and they will have no more room in their prisons, Khan said.

Khan accused the Sharifs coalition government of using delaying tactics in violation of the constitution to avoid a test in the polls. He pushed the country’s election commission to announce a date for new elections in Punjab and the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in line with its constitutional obligations.

The PTI dissolved its governments in the two provinces more than a month ago. The constitution obliges electoral authorities to call new elections within 90 days of the dissolution of an assembly, whether national or provincial.

Khan also urged the incumbent government to dissolve the National Assembly parliament and announce early elections, saying this would ensure political and economic stability in Pakistan. But Sharif rejected the request.

Last April, Sharif led a successful opposition parliamentary vote of no confidence in Khan, removing him from power after nearly four years in power and toppling the PTI-led coalition government.

Sharif then formed a new coalition government and his term as prime minister ends in August. But the new administration has recently come under heavy public criticism as it takes key measures such as raising the prices of natural gas, electricity and gasoline in an attempt to secure the recovery of a financial bailout from the Monterey International Fund.

The IMF program is crucial for Pakistan to avoid a growing risk of default, provided the government meets the terms of the lenders. Sharif blames Khan, his predecessor, for violating IMF conditions during his tenure.

Inflation soared to over 35% and the country’s foreign exchange reserves depleted to around $3 billion, barely enough for three weeks of imports.

The IMF wants the government to scrap food subsidies and raise energy prices further to make up for a shortfall. Analysts say this will lead to a further rise in inflation, which will put more political pressure on Sharif and help Khans anti-government campaign.

