Booming US-China rivalry makes some countries reluctant to choose sides





Play both sides of the ball Many countries in Asia and elsewhere also see US-China tensions as hampering progress on issues of global importance such as climate change and public health, and have called for greater communication. Vietnam said it hoped Beijing and Washington would continue to resolve disagreements through dialogue, while Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan lamented the US decision to postpone Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ trip to China following to the ball incident. The more they engage, the more they meet, the more open the lines of communication, the better, he told reporters. China, meanwhile, is pursuing other diplomatic efforts. Xi met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Beijing this week, and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi is on a week-long trip to Europe that includes a stopover in Russia in what could be a precursor to a Xi trip. in Moscow. China, Iran and Russia often portray themselves as counterbalancing Washington’s global dominance. Many countries see the world as increasingly multipolar and seek to diversify their diplomatic relations, said Madiha Afzalforeign policy scholar at the Brookings Institution in Washington. They don’t see this world now as being run by China or run solely by the United States, she said. They benefit from having relationships on both sides. Discussions of the emergence of a Cold War between the United States and China have also raised suggestions of a new non-aligned movement of countries hoping to stay out of it. During the decades-long conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union, 120 mostly developing countries, many of them newly independent, established an informal coalition by that name, which is today the one of the largest international forums in the world. Countries torn between the United States and China are reluctant to choose sides mainly for economic reasons, said Wu Xinbo, director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai. They basically cannot live without the United States, but they are also inseparable from China, because China is the largest trading partner of more than 120 countries and regions, he said. He cited U.S. export controls on strategically important semiconductor chips that push China to develop its own technology, which Wu said could divide the world into different parts economically. In this context, Afzal said, harsh US criticism of other countries’ relations with China could backfire. US-China competition for allegiance could also give undue leverage to more powerful countries that resist taking sides, she said. Balakrishnan, Singapore’s foreign minister, has called for a new non-aligned movement at a conference at the end of last year, highlighting the importance of international cooperation for science, technology and supply chains. I don’t believe any self-respecting Asian country wants to be trapped, or be a vassal, or worse, be the scene of proxy battles, he said. If we will get there, only time will tell. Jennifer Jett and Larissa Gao reported from Hong Kong, and Megan Lebowitz from Washington.

Arata Yamamoto , Peter Alexander And Andy Eckert contributed .

