Munich Security Conference Day 2 with Finland, China and others DW 2/18/2023





Welcome to DW’s coverage of day two of the Munich Security Conference, which begins in earnest at 10 a.m. local time (0900 UTC/GMT) on Saturday. Who is participating today? Keynote speakers on Saturday include, but are not limited to, EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, NATO’s Jens Stoltenberg, Finland’s NATO candidates Sanna Marin and China’s top political official Sauli Niinisto Foreign Minister Wang Yi, US Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi. Sunak. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and relatively new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will also speak. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is still expected to top the agenda, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared on Friday. Zelenskyy urges Western allies to step up military support To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video However, the presence of Wang Yi could indicate that China could also be a subject of discussion. Finland’s Sanna Marin: “We prefer and want to join” NATO with Sweden Saturday’s first panel was titled “The Birth of a Geopolitical Europe” and featured European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. Finland’s aspirations to NATO, which remained neutral throughout the Cold War, were a key part of the discussion. Marin said “it was obvious the very day Russia attacked Ukraine” that Finland would seek to join the bloc. “When Russia, our neighbor, attacked another neighbour, Ukraine, it was obvious that Finland would join NATO. Because that’s the only line that Russia wouldn’t cross,” Marin said. All parliaments of existing NATO members must ratify the entry of any new member. Marin was asked, amid resistance from Turkey in particular but also from Hungary, if his government still wanted to unite with its Swedish neighbor, or if it could consider joining separately. Turkey has resisted offers from Finland and Sweden, accusing the countries of harboring what it sees as terrorists, usually Kurds or allies of exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of having orchestrated a failed coup attempt in 2016. But that doubled in Sweden. case after a pair of public protests, the first by Kurdish activists and the second by far-right activists that involved first burning an effigy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and then copies of the Koran. “We have sent [a] very clear message,” Marin said. “We want to unite with Sweden, at the same time. It’s not just because we’re good neighbors and partners, it’s also linked to very concrete security issues.” She said it was in the interests of both countries, but also in the NATO’s strategic interest, to bring them together. “Of course, we cannot influence and affect how a country would ratify: it’s their decision,” Marin said. “But our message is that we are ready to join and we prefer and want to join together.” This article will be updated throughout the day, stay tuned. What does the Munich Security Conference have in store for us? To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video msh/kb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/munich-security-conference-day-2-with-finland-china-others/a-64749223 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos