Dawoodi Bohras and “Family Member” Narendra Modi: Mutual Friendship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that he had come to the inauguration of the Saifee Academy of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Mumbai not as Prime Minister but as a member of the family underscored his long association with the Shia sect, a significant number of which have roots in Gujarat.

Since he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi has assiduously nurtured these ties and, at the Mumbai event, described the same as an association stretching back four generations.

While the Dawoodi Bohras represent only a tiny number of Muslims in Gujarat, comprising 9% of the state’s population and largely Sunni, the association has enormous symbolic value for Modi and has been returned in kind by the community.

While in Gujarat they held positions of power in government organizations, the Dawoodi Bohras in some 40 countries around the world did their part to stand by Modi when it mattered.

For example, they were seen in large numbers at Modi’s overseas events in 2014 after he became prime minister, including those at Madison Square Garden in New York and the Olympic Park Arena in Sydney. It was a significant expression of solidarity at a time when Modi was seen as a divisive figure, who was denied a diplomatic visa by the United States long after the 2002 riots.

Primarily traders and businessmen, some of whom trace their ancestry to the Nagar Brahmins, the Dawoodi Bohras form a close-knit community. While Surat is considered their base, they are found in all parts of the state.

Modi had a warm relationship with the late Dai, Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, and enjoys good ties with his successor. The latter, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, was present at the Mumbai event and personally welcomed the Prime Minister. Syedna Saifuddin has also served as Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University since 2015.

In 2011, when he was CM of Gujarat, Modi organized a three-day “Sadbhavana mission”, supposedly to rebuild bridges with the minority community. This was after the Supreme Court ordered a lower court to hear a motion by Zakia Jafri to investigate his role and that of his government in the Gujarat riots. The fast saw several members of the Bohra community present in their traditional dress.

Sajjad Hira, a Dawoodi Bohra and BJP leader, who previously headed the Gujarat Wakf board, said several community members in Vadnagar, Modi’s hometown, had links to the PM’s family since a long time.

When he (Modi) was in Gujarat, he interacted with the Dawoodi Bohra community and was attracted to them due to their peaceful nature. This relationship continues to this day. After the death of the 52nd Dai Dr Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, Modiji continued his ties with the current Dai, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. The reason is that they respect and appreciate each other, which cannot be described in words.

Hira added: Our community is small and scattered, and therefore we are not politically strong. But we got respectable positions in the Wakf Board and other minority organizations. I was a member of the state executive body of the BJP for three years from 2011. Two women from the Dawoodi Bohra community served as trustees of the state Wakf board.

A community leader on condition of anonymity said the Dawoodi Bohras are united by age-old principles, an unwavering commitment to faith and a genuine love for the countries in which they live, in addition to a belief in the worth society, education, empowerment of women. , engagement with other religions, physical health and well-being, and responsibility to care for the environment and all the creatures that inhabit it. The Bohras have always been loyal and law-abiding citizens.

Therefore, the official added, they also maintain cordial relations with all governments, with the aim of fostering harmony and goodwill. The Bohras are not doing so under any form of pressure from religious leaders who have good relations with Modi, he said.

During the freedom struggle, the Syedna at the time hosted Mahatma Gandhi at the end of his Dandi Yatra at Villa Saifee, the only concrete structure located in the area. In 1961, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Dandi March, the Syedna sold the villa to make it a memorial.

Near Saifee Villa is a mosque and the tombs of the mother and sister of the first Syedna to come to India from Yemen, to establish his headquarters in the 16th century. The women were shipwrecked on their way back from a pilgrimage to Mecca, and their bodies were washed ashore near Dandi, making it a special place for the community.

Community leaders cite various examples of the warm ties between Modi and the Dawoodi Bohras. One, who did not want to be named, said: It was during one of the interactions between Dr Syedna saheb and Narendra Modi (as CM), that the issue of shortage of water in Gujarat was discussed. Dr Syedna saheb suggested building check dams. This idea clicked with the CM.

The community also fondly remembers that Modi came to pay his respects to Syedna Burhanuddin when he passed away in January 2014 and returned for his first death anniversary. Also during the pandemic, the PM had taken the time to meet with members of the Syedna family in December 2020 and January 2021.