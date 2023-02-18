Imran Khan announces Jail Bharo move from Wednesday





PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses the nation via video link from Lahore on February 17, 2023. YouTube/PTI ‘We will fill the prisons, they [authorities] will have no more space to hide. The head of the PTI says it is dangerous that the CEC shows its inability to conduct polls. “Interim chief ministers would be illegal on the 91st day,” Khan claims.

Blaming the incumbent coalition government for its “political victimization” of its party leaders and allies, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan announced the launch of the Jail Bharo movement (arrest by the court) from Wednesday, from Lahore.

“We will fill the prisons, they [authorities] will no longer have space to hide,” he said while warning the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government during his address to the nation via video link on Friday from the Zaman Park residence in Lahore, where he has resided since he was shot in the leg on November 3.

Following sedition cases filed against his party leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill, Imran Khan on February 4 announced “Jail Bharo Tehreek” and called on PTI workers and supporters to prepare to move around the country.

They want to enslave us by threatening to put us in jail, said the former prime minister, who was ousted following a vote of no confidence in April last year, promising to heed the authorities’ wish.

Khan claimed that police entered the homes of PTI workers in Multan and were charged with such threatening tactics. If this job is done by the police, then aren’t people going to hate them?

The caretaker government is firmly opposed to the PTI, he added.

Referring to the keeper’s setup, he said: The man of questionable character has been brought in. We have a list of 23 people who inflicted atrocities of which 16 were brought.

The PTI leader also recalled the torture inflicted on the leaders of his party, highlighting the treatment inflicted on Swati, Gill and Fawad.

Never in history have such acts been committed against political opponents, Khan said.

Tensions between the incumbent government and the PTI have escalated with no signs of letting up as elections approach in two provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following the party’s decision to dissolve the assemblies. The Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved by the PTI on January 14 and January 18, respectively.

Throwing a new gunshot at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the head of the PTI said: It is dangerous that the CEC [Chief Election Commissioner] shows its inability to conduct the election.

Khan’s new criticism comes hours after President Dr Arif Alvi summoned the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja for an urgent meeting on February 20 (Monday) regarding the announcement of the date for new general elections.

He said they have dissolved the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP, knowing that the country’s Constitution specifies that elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of any assembly.

The caretaker government and acting chief ministers would be illegal on the 91st day, he added.

No disaster could be greater than one where the judiciary failed to ensure the implementation of the Constitution, he said while striking hard at the polling authority. “There is no justice where the rule of law breaks down.”

Khan said they had asserted that the coalition government did not have the mandate and that they could not run the country.

Accusing the caretaker government of obstructing the investigation into the attack on him in Wazirabad on November 3 last year, the PTI leader said his job was only to organize elections.

The interim government arrives first and stops the [joint investigation team] JIT and steal records. When an officer goes to retrieve the JIT report, it turns out that only 11 pages of the report remain, he said, adding that the JIT records would have disappeared.

The former prime minister, castigating the tentative setup in Punjab, said all links pointed to them and they feared being caught.

Lashing out at incumbents over the recently announced mini-budget, Khan asked as if raising prices was a tough decision.

The government has broken people’s backbones by raising the prices of all daily use items, the ousted prime minister added. “[IMF] loans are not the solution to the problems the country is facing.”

The ruling alliance came to power through auction

Mocking the PDM government, Khan said: They did not come to power through elections but through auctions. The government does not seem to organize elections in 90 days. They fear elections.

The ruling alliance wanted to win the election through rigging, he accused the authorities and at the same time warned that the PTI would “not keep silent about the snatch of the election”.

Institutions are under pressure

According to the head of the PTI, it seems that the institutions are under pressure and that the government is fleeing the elections.

He also vowed that the PTI would not let the government rig the election no matter what.

Turning his guns on the ruling Pakistan People’s Party in Sindh, the former prime minister said the PPP had no vote bank in Karachi but was successful in recent elections in the metropolis.

Referring to the assassination of journalist Arshad Sharifs and the alleged crackdown on his party leadership, Khan said the government wanted to send them behind bars, therefore they would launch a campaign of judicial arrests across the country. .

