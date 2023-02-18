Imran Khan announces date for ‘Jail Bharo’ movement





LAHORE (February 17, 2023): Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan has announced the date of his “Jail Bharo” movement. In a video link, the PTI supremo shared that his latest move will begin on Wednesday.

Speaking via video link, the PTI leader said the elections should be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, but there is no possibility of holding the elections in time. The governors of two provinces and the electoral commission do not apply the constitution.

Chinese banker Top Tech is missing

Twitter closes offices in Delhi and Mumbai

Khan said the PDM did not enter government through elections but through an auction. Not holding elections within 90 days is a violation of the constitution. On the 91st day, penalties for violating the constitution can be imposed on governors.

Speaking on inflation, Imran Khan said that we have brought more dollars into the country since its history, and this government has broken the backs of the people. Tax collection decreases. The solution is not to borrow, but to increase the wealth of the country. The IMF asked us to increase inflation instead we increased the wealth of Pakistan.

The President of PTI said that investors in Pakistan do not consider their money safe, they are not ready to keep money in Pakistan, and that is why no one wants to invest in Pakistan. On the issue of elections, the former Prime Minister said that the government is trying not to hold elections or to delay them. There will be so much delay that no election campaign can be conducted.

Raj Kapoors Mumbai Bungalow acquired by Godrej Properties

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits IIOJK

Imran Khan said that over the past ten months there have been serious violations of basic human rights. Shehbaz Gill was stripped naked and tortured, Azam Swati was brutalized and Pakistan’s top investigative journalist Arshad Sharif was killed. “I have not seen such atrocities even under General Musharraf’s martial law,” Khan said. He went on to say that they believe they can control people by committing atrocities. On February 13, there was an altercation in Multan, nothing was said to the PML-N workers, but the houses of the PTI workers were raided late at night and they were tortured. If that happens, people will hate their font.

Khan said the caretaker government is still neutral, however, Asif Zardari’s son was appointed caretaker chief minister, who then appointed our opposing officers. Regarding the torture of party leaders, the former prime minister said that Ali Sain was arrested and tortured and a false complaint was filed against him. Our workers were arrested and showed Azam Swati’s torture video, they were told they would do the same with Imran Khan. They wanted to make Shehbaz Gill a witness against me.

Regarding the assassination attempt on himself, Imran Khan said that Shahbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and Dirty Harry attacked him. He revealed that the attacker was portrayed as another religious extremist. The JIT proved that there were three attackers, later the caretaker government stopped the JIT from working and seized their files. If these three people are in power, my life is still in danger.

Indian Army Lt. Gen. Rashim Bali to lead 14th Corps based in Leh

Hindutva men vandalize mosque in Uttar Pradesh

The head of the PTI said that the anti-corruption officer did not report to the JIT. All records except 11 pages of JIT records are gone. If the JIT can be sabotaged by just 3 people, we have no hope for justice.

On the issue of audio leaks, the former prime minister said Rana Sana admitted he was tapping phones. The blackmailing of mafias by tapping telephones. My secure line and personal conversations with the principal secretary were also recorded. If such blackmail is done, then the rule of law in the country has come to an end.

In his speech, Imran Khan said that in a country where court decisions are not respected, who is going to invest? The absence of law and justice in the country is the greatest cancer. The Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was launched 26 years ago, so we must all uphold the state of justice. While announcing the start of the “Jail Bharo” movement, Imran Khan said that I was launching the “Jail Bharo” movement on Wednesday. The movement will start from Lahore, and arrests will be made as they pass through the big cities. They threaten us with prison, we will fill the prisons.

Foreign Minister receives US State Department Advisor Derek Chollet

NA mini-budget session adjourns without vote

Research suggests humans need ‘more sleep’ in winter

Stay tuned to Baaghi TV for more. Download our app for the latest news, updates and interesting content!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.baaghitv.com/imran-khan-announces-date-for-jail-bharo-movement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos