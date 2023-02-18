Exclusive DNA: Analysis of the remarks of the American billionaire George Soros against the Prime Minister Modi | India News





New Delhi: US billionaire George Soros has been accused of spreading false propaganda against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soros criticized Modi in relation to the Hindenburg report on Adani Enterprises. He claimed that Prime Minister Modi and Adani were close allies and that Prime Minister Modi has remained silent since Adani Enterprises was accused of financial irregularities. In today’s DNA, Zee News’ Rohit Ranjan will analyze possible reasons why George Soros made remarks against Prime Minister Modi. Soros has also been accused of speaking out against Prime Minister Modi in the past. Earlier, he alleged that under Modi, India was heading towards a “dictatorial system”. Live DNA: ”?#DNA @irohitr pic.twitter.com/Loy3ir6PgZ Zee News (@ZeeNews) February 17, 2023 Soros said in a speech on Thursday that industrialist Gautam Adani was “accused of stock manipulation” and that his stock collapsed like a house of cards after the Hindenburg report was released. “Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds on the stock market but failed”. The Adani Group has been accused by US short seller Hindenburg of engaging in “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud” for decades, a claim the Adani Group has strongly denied. George Soros is very interested in politics and is a big fan of the Democratic Party in the United States. He supported Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden in their presidential race. Soros was also accused of defrauding the “Bank of England” of Rs 8,2000 crore. Soros has been accused of funding international publications that are critical of PM Modi. Some people have accused him of using media publications to push his own views.

