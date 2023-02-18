Imran Khan announces the launch of the “Jail Bharo” movement from next week





Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has announced that the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement will start next week on Wednesday from Lahore, Geo News reported.

“We will fill the prisons, they [authorities] will have no more space to hide,” Khan said while addressing the public via his TV video and warning the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

Blaming the incumbent coalition government for its “political victimization” of its party leaders and allies, Khan claimed that police entered the homes of PTI workers in Multan and were charged with such threatening tactics.

In his televised address from the Zaman Park residence in Lahore where he has been living since being shot in the legs on November 3 last year, Khan said: “They want to enslave us by threatening to put us in prison.

Following sedition cases filed against his party leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill, Imran Khan on February 4 announced “Jail Bharo Tehreek” and called on PTI workers and supporters to prepare for move across the country, Geo News reported.

The caretaker government is firmly opposed to the PTI, he added.

While referring to the Guardian’s setup, he said: “The man of questionable character has been brought in. We have a list of 23 people who inflicted atrocities, 16 of whom have been brought in.”

The PTI leader also recalled the “torture” inflicted on his party leaders, highlighting the treatment inflicted on Swati, Gill and Fawad.

“Never in history have such acts been committed against political opponents,” Khan said.

Tensions between the incumbent government and the PTI have escalated, with no sign of letting up as elections approach in two provinces – Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – following the party’s decision to dissolve the assemblies. The Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved by the PTI on January 14 and 18, respectively, according to Geo News.

Drawing another broadside against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the head of the PTI said: “It is dangerous that the CEC [Chief Election Commissioner] shows its inability to conduct the elections.

Khan’s new criticism comes hours after President Arif Alvi summoned the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja for an urgent meeting on February 20 over the announcement of the date for new general elections.

He said they have dissolved the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP, knowing that the country’s Constitution specifies that elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of any assembly.

“The caretaker government and acting chief ministers would be illegal on the 91st day,” he added.

No disaster could be greater than one where the judiciary failed to ensure the implementation of the Constitution, he said while striking hard at the polling authority. “There is no justice where the rule of law breaks down.”

“His job is only to organize elections”.

“The interim government arrives first and stops the [joint investigation team] JIT and steal records. When an officer goes to retrieve the JIT report, it turns out that there are only 11 pages of the report left,” he said, adding that the JIT records would have disappeared.

The former prime minister, castigating the tentative setup in Punjab, said all links pointed to them and they feared being caught, Geo News reported.

