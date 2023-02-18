Lula is expected to meet Xi Jinping in China on March 28





The president is due to meet with businessmen and trade unionists during his visit to the Asian country

President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on March 28. At the meeting, he wants to address issues he has previously discussed with other world leaders, such as forming a group of countries that articulate an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, and reformulating of the UN Security Council (United States nations). . The President also wants to take advantage of his trip to the Asian country to discuss trade relations between Brazil and China, progress in technological cooperation, especially in the field of communications, with 5G, and satellites, putting the emphasis on the environment. and climate monitoring. The presidential entourage is expected to leave for the Asian giant 2 days before Lula’s meeting with Xi. In addition to the president, ministers and members of Congress will accompany him. The list of travelers is not yet closed, but some names are self-evident, such as ministers Fernando Haddad (Finance) and Luciana Santos (Science and Technology). In addition to the meeting with his counterpart, Lula should have meetings with Chinese businessmen and trade unionists. Therefore, the president is only expected to return to Brazil after March 30. Other agendas are still under discussion at Itamaraty. The trip to China completes Lula’s 1st international tour with a focus on Brazil’s 3 main trading partners. The trio of trips is seen by Itamaraty as the consolidation of Brazil’s return to the world political scene. On January 23, he traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to meet President Alberto Fernandez. On February 10, he was in Washington, United States, for a meeting with President Joe Biden. The Americans insisted that Lula visit them before going to China. During the 2 meetings, Lula defended his idea of ​​creating a group of countries which are not directly involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and which could sit down with the two nations to negotiate the end of the war. The proposal is running into difficulties, as the North Americans support the Ukrainians and the Chinese have a historical relationship with the Russians. Even so, Lula thinks China can help lead the company. Recently, the PT described the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory as hysterical error.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.poder360.com.br/governo/lula-deve-se-reunir-com-xi-jinping-na-china-em-28-de-marco/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos