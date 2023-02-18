From BFFs to FoesImran Khan’s ‘nastiest’ breakup with Bajwa is the new soap opera





New Delhi: From best friends to cold-blooded foes, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s relationship with former army chief general (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa has run the gamut of emotions. The twists are cause for gossip, but the drama comes as no surprise given Imran Khan’s ability to switch sides with ease.

Zarrar Khuhro, in conversation with another Pakistani journalist, Shahzeb Jillani, referred to Khan as the political equivalent of a non-stick frying pan. These things are great, he said, to which Jillan replied: Nothing sticks to it. The two journalists are co-hosts of a YouTube channel Showamed Zara Hat KayonDawns.

They describe the strained relationship between the two leaders as the worst rift in all of human history. They say it has a lesson for future politicians and military leaders to understand that at the end of it all, the country suffers.

The big scramble

There was a time when Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the most ardent defender of Bajwas. India game.

Now, he [Sharif] left [to the United Kingdom] and play Indias game. He attacks Pakistan sitting there. It is 100% supported [from India]he’s a coward and without that he couldn’t do anything, he said.

After completing a year as prime minister, Khan granted Bajwa a three-year extension in August 2019 given the regional security environment.

Hamid Mir, a journalist and writer, in a column for ThePrint, recalled that Khan criticized then Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani when he granted General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani a similar extension in 2010. He said: “If you want to make Pakistan strong, you have to strengthen its institutions”. and institutions can only become strong if you do not privilege individuals over institutions.

According to Mir, the consensus was that Khan could not survive without Bajwa. I became Prime Minister because, like me, General Bajwa also believes in Naya Pakistan, Mir quoted from an interview given by Khan.

But the friendship was not made to last. The relationship between the two began to deteriorate and things began to fall apart when Khan was ousted from power in April.

Also read: Pakistani politicians love the sedition game. His Imran and PTI turn to suffering

Treason, attacks and murder

After Bajwa retired in November 2022, Khan in an interview with a local TV channel, said he regretted trusting him and thinking they shared a common goal to save the country. Calling his decision a big mistake, Khan accused Bajwa of playing a double game against his government.

Later in an address to the nation from his residence in Lahore, Khan accused Bajwa of favoring members of the government led by Shehbaz Sharif, particularly members of the Sharif family. What General Bajwa did in Pakistan even an enemy could not have done, he said.

Accusations and attacks also continued in the new year. In January 2023, Khan alleged that the Bajwa wanted him dead while he was prime minister, with the ultimate goal of imposing a state of emergency on Pakistan.

Critics are tired of following Imran Khan’s color change. On the Zara Hat Kay show, Jillani and Khuhro ask a relevant question: When will Imran Khan evolve?

Journalists cited his most recent geopolitical U-turn overseas when Khan decided to renew ties with the United States after repeatedly accusing Washington of toppling his government.

(Editing by Ratan Priya)

