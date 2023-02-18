Politics
Who is George Soros? The man who criticized Narendra Modi
George Soros, who is in the eye of the storm following his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Adani issue, is a Hungarian-born American financier, philanthropist and activist whose success as an investor has made making him one of the richest men in the world. world.
Photographer: Ruben Sprich/Reuters
He is also known as a powerful and influential supporter of liberal social causes.
In a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Thursday, the billionaire philanthropist said he believed turmoil from Gautam Adani’s business empire could weaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grip on the government, a statement strongly disputed by the BJP as an attack on Indian democracy. .
Who is George Soros?
With a net worth of $8.5 billion, Soros is the founder of Open Society Foundations, which provides grants to groups and individuals who promote democracy, transparency and free speech.
Born in Budapest in 1930 to a prosperous Jewish family, Soros’ youth was disrupted by the Nazis’ arrival in Hungary in 1944.
The family separates and uses false papers to avoid being sent to concentration camps.
They changed their name from “Schwartz” to “Soros” to camouflage their Jewish identity.
In 1947, they settled in London.
He put himself through the London School of Economics working as a railway porter and waiter, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
Soros studied philosophy under Karl Popper at the LSE only to abandon his plans to become a philosopher.
Investment banking attracted him and he joined the London investment bank Singer & Friedlander.
Career
In 1956, he moved to New York, where he first worked as a European securities analyst and quickly established himself.
He opened his first hedge fund, Double Eagle, in 1969.
In 1973, he started Soros Fund Management (later Quantum Endowment Fund), a hedge fund that later spawned a series of associated companies, and became one of the most successful investors in US history.
His bold investment decisions grew the funds rapidly, but not all of his bets paid off.
He correctly predicted the global stock market crash of October 1987, but incorrectly predicted that Japanese stocks would fall the hardest.
A famous hedge fund magnate, he managed his clients’ money in New York City from 1969 to 2011.
Hits and misses
In 1992, Soros shorted the British pound and reportedly made a profit of $1 billion.
He sold billions of pounds in the days leading up to the British government’s devaluation of the pound sterling in September of that year.
Much of it was borrowed money.
Afterwards, Soros bought back books, paid back the money he had borrowed and carried out a murder, according to Britannica.
He became known as the man who blew up the Bank of England.
Two years later, his instincts seemed to be failing him – at least temporarily – as he speculated that the dollar would rise in value against the Japanese yen.
Instead, the dollar has been falling all year and it lost hundreds of millions in a single day.
Although he denied any involvement in speculative attacks on the Thai baht in 1997, Soros’ name was linked to the financial crisis that swept through Southeast Asia the following year.
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad singled out Soros for the decline of the ringgit.
In December 2002, a French court convicted Soros of insider trading for a 1988 stock trade involving financial services firm Societe Generale, and was fined 2.2 million euros ($2.9 million). of dollars).
Faced with new federal regulations regarding hedge funds, Soros announced in July 2011 that the Quantum Endowment Fund would no longer handle money from outside investors.
Instead, he would only manage the assets of Soros and his family.
Philanthropy and political activism
Soros created a philanthropic organization called Open Society Foundations in 1984 using some of his wealth.
According to his website, “he has donated more than $32 billion of his personal fortune” to fund the work of Open Society Foundations around the world.
He has been accused of using his wealth and influence to shape politics and fund regime change.
In 2020, he pledged $1 billion to fund a new university network to fight the spread of nationalism.
Like Modi, he criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping and former US President Donald Trump.
In 2020, Soros criticized the Modi government during an event at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, saying nationalism was on the rise and the “biggest setback” had been seen in India.
“The biggest and scariest setback has occurred in India, where a democratically elected Narendra Modi creates a Hindu nationalist state, imposes punitive measures in Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatens to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship,” he said. said.
On Thursday, he said Modi “should answer questions” from foreign investors and parliament about the allegations the Adani Group is facing.
The Adani Group has come under heavy pressure since U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research accused it on January 24 of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, allegations the conglomerate has denied as “malicious”, “baseless” and a “calculated attack on India”.
As the group’s listed companies have lost more than $125 billion in market value in three weeks, opposition parties inside and outside parliament have attacked the BJP government for the conglomerate’s meteoric rise ports to energy.
Shares of most companies in the group have risen over the past two days.
In the United States, he has long been one of the Democratic Party’s most generous donors and poured $125 million into a super PAC ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
Soros donated $100 million to Human Rights Watch in 2010.
