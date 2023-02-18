President Jokowi to attend commemoration of National Village Day





JAKARTA, investor.id – The National Village Day 2023 commemoration event, which was originally scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 19, will be postponed to March 19. According to the General Chairman of DPP APDESI (Association of Indonesian Village Governments), H. Surta Wijaya, SPd, M.Sc, said that the main event commemorating the 9th year of the Village Act to be attended by the President of the Republic from Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “According to the results of consultations with the advisory and advisory council to the head of state, the president requested the 9th anniversary of the birth of the village law which was also animated by the village expo 2023 and performances music, the schedule has been adjusted,” H. Surta Wijaya explained in his statement today. The event to be attended by President Jokowi will take place at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium from 09:00 to 16:00 WIB with the main agenda being delivered by President Ir. Joko Widodo. The event will also hold a symposium “The Importance of Revision of Village Law” which will be attended by 2,500 village chiefs, BPD members and village leaders representing districts across Indonesia. H. Bambang Soesatyo, SE, MBA with speakers Prof. Dr. Yusril Ihza Mahendra, SH, M.Sc. and Hj. Khofifah Indar Parawansa (Governor of East Java). Chairman of DPP ABPEDNAS (Association des Instances Nationales de Consultation Villageoise) Ir. H.Indra Utama, M.Pwk explained, the activity to be held on February 19 pocketed recommendations for the implementation of the activities of the Interior, Kapolda Metro Jaya Crowd Permits, Covid Task Force Recommendations, Kapolda Metro Jaya Coordination Meeting Recommendations, and Other Permitting Procedures. “There are even National Village Day participants from outside Java who will be present in Jakarta from all over Indonesia,” Indra Utama said. As DPN PPDI General Chairman Widhi Hartono, HE added, the Executive Committee will hold a DESA SIMPOSIUM commemorating the 9th Anniversary of Village Law with the main theme “Village Law Review for Village Sovereignty” on Sunday, February 19, 2023 This event will take place at Paragon Gajah Mada Hotel, Jakarta. Publisher: Imam Souhardadi ([email protected])

