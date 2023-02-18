Turkey’s Internet Responds to State After Deadly Earthquake

Istanbul (AFP) Nothing is ever deleted or forgotten on the Internet.

Turkish officials learned this the hard way when grieving users began sharing old tweets and videos embarrassing the government after last week’s disastrous earthquake.

A clip shows President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praising officials for passing an amnesty law in 2018 pardoning wrongdoing in nearly six million buildings that failed to comply with safety regulations.

Filmed at rallies in Hatay, Kahramanmaras and Malatya – all areas badly affected by the February 6 disaster – Erdogan boasted he had “solved the problem” to keep residents at home.

Erdogan’s popularity during his two decades of rule hinged on his ability to create a new, affluent middle class and modern, affordable housing in an underdeveloped region.

But those comments, while welcomed by people avoiding losing their homes at the time, now seem ill-conceived.

Experts say failure to follow building codes by contractors in the earthquake-prone region explains the huge death toll, which topped 38,000 in Turkey and approached 3,700 in Syria.

“Buildings kill people, earthquakes don’t. We must learn to live with earthquakes…and take action,” Erdogan tweeted in 2013 when he was prime minister.

This tweet has now been shared thousands of times.

“Archives Destroyed”

In another viral video from 2011, former finance minister Mehmet Simsek explained that a “special earthquake tax” introduced after the 1999 earthquake that killed an estimated 17,000 people in the northwest of Turkey was used to pay for roads and hospitals.

The tax was intended to prepare cities to better withstand earthquakes.

A popular Twitter account, @ArsivUnutmaz, with 720,000 followers, has posted more than 50 similar old videos, photos and documents since the earthquake.

Many have been shared tens of thousands of times and received millions of views.

Social media has remained one of the few places in Turkey for free and lively debate OZAN ​​KOSE / AFP

“We have seen many similar Twitter accounts created since the mid-2010s, because after the 2016 coup attempt, the government tried to reset the collective memory,” said Sarphan Uzunoglu, professor of communication at the Istanbul Bilgi University.

Following a media crackdown, “newspapers destroyed their archives to remove some words they used in the past and now consider inappropriate,” Uzunoglu added.

Erdogan unleashed a broad crackdown after the failed 2016 coup that brought much of the media under the control of the government and its business allies.

The opposition and independent media published images and reports prejudicial to the government, but these never appeared in Turkish television news.

Mainstream channels aired a continuous loop of rescue footage over the first 10 days.

“Undermining Critics”

It’s because of self-censorship, Uzunoglu said.

Turkey passed a law in October punishing the spread of “fake news” with up to three years in prison.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Turkey ranked 149th out of 180 for press freedom in 2022.

“All possible means are used to undermine criticism,” RSF said.

But it’s not easy for officials to stop users from sharing stock footage.

“These types of accounts can be created again and again,” Uzunoglu said, adding that he believed some of them were powered by Erdogan’s opponents, including those in exile.

A viral video from 2019 showed Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu performing a mock earthquake drill for residents of Kahramanmaras.

The clip showed a building being damaged in one fell swoop, with a nearby sign pointing to Hotel Saffron.

Reality has unfortunately caught up with fiction: an eight-storey hotel named Saffron in Kahramanmaras collapsed on February 6.

