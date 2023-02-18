Politics
Turkey’s Internet Responds to State After Deadly Earthquake
Published on:
Istanbul (AFP) Nothing is ever deleted or forgotten on the Internet.
Turkish officials learned this the hard way when grieving users began sharing old tweets and videos embarrassing the government after last week’s disastrous earthquake.
A clip shows President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praising officials for passing an amnesty law in 2018 pardoning wrongdoing in nearly six million buildings that failed to comply with safety regulations.
Filmed at rallies in Hatay, Kahramanmaras and Malatya – all areas badly affected by the February 6 disaster – Erdogan boasted he had “solved the problem” to keep residents at home.
Erdogan’s popularity during his two decades of rule hinged on his ability to create a new, affluent middle class and modern, affordable housing in an underdeveloped region.
But those comments, while welcomed by people avoiding losing their homes at the time, now seem ill-conceived.
Experts say failure to follow building codes by contractors in the earthquake-prone region explains the huge death toll, which topped 38,000 in Turkey and approached 3,700 in Syria.
“Buildings kill people, earthquakes don’t. We must learn to live with earthquakes…and take action,” Erdogan tweeted in 2013 when he was prime minister.
This tweet has now been shared thousands of times.
“Archives Destroyed”
In another viral video from 2011, former finance minister Mehmet Simsek explained that a “special earthquake tax” introduced after the 1999 earthquake that killed an estimated 17,000 people in the northwest of Turkey was used to pay for roads and hospitals.
The tax was intended to prepare cities to better withstand earthquakes.
A popular Twitter account, @ArsivUnutmaz, with 720,000 followers, has posted more than 50 similar old videos, photos and documents since the earthquake.
Many have been shared tens of thousands of times and received millions of views.
“We have seen many similar Twitter accounts created since the mid-2010s, because after the 2016 coup attempt, the government tried to reset the collective memory,” said Sarphan Uzunoglu, professor of communication at the Istanbul Bilgi University.
Following a media crackdown, “newspapers destroyed their archives to remove some words they used in the past and now consider inappropriate,” Uzunoglu added.
Erdogan unleashed a broad crackdown after the failed 2016 coup that brought much of the media under the control of the government and its business allies.
The opposition and independent media published images and reports prejudicial to the government, but these never appeared in Turkish television news.
Mainstream channels aired a continuous loop of rescue footage over the first 10 days.
“Undermining Critics”
It’s because of self-censorship, Uzunoglu said.
Turkey passed a law in October punishing the spread of “fake news” with up to three years in prison.
According to Reporters Without Borders, Turkey ranked 149th out of 180 for press freedom in 2022.
“All possible means are used to undermine criticism,” RSF said.
But it’s not easy for officials to stop users from sharing stock footage.
“These types of accounts can be created again and again,” Uzunoglu said, adding that he believed some of them were powered by Erdogan’s opponents, including those in exile.
A viral video from 2019 showed Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu performing a mock earthquake drill for residents of Kahramanmaras.
The clip showed a building being damaged in one fell swoop, with a nearby sign pointing to Hotel Saffron.
Reality has unfortunately caught up with fiction: an eight-storey hotel named Saffron in Kahramanmaras collapsed on February 6.
AFP 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rfi.fr/en/business-and-tech/20230218-turkish-internet-bites-back-at-state-after-deadly-quake
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 9Xflix Movies 2023 – Download Hollywood & Bollywood HD Movies — citiMuzik
- Tennessee rallies beyond men’s tennis
- When a Hollywood actor tried to kiss the hand of a Bollywood actress, she jerked off and said: I’m Indian…
- Dhanush’s Bollywood co-star marries political activist! – Viral Photos and Videos – Tamil News
- Minnesota girls high school hockey state tournament bracket
- Can technology make horse riding more accessible? – BBC News
- Rishi Sunak warned by Boris Johnson that dropping the NI protocol bill would be a ‘big mistake’
- WorldPride Sydney 2023: Secret around the Sunderella show
- Shatrughan Sinha Slams Netizens Calling For Boycott Of Bollywood Movies, ‘Troll Army Is Sitting There Purposely To Speak Against You’
- Konnick’s status as Boyertown football coach in question following call for dismissal – PA Prep Live
- 10 Bollywood villains who eclipsed the heroes
- North Korea fires missile ahead of joint U.S.-South Korean military drillsExBulletin