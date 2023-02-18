IMF deal for bankrupt Pakistan is like ‘cancer treatment with aspirin’: Imran Khan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. PA.

Islamabad: IMF deal is like ‘cancer treatment with disprin (aspirin)’, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said, warning that the global lender’s deal would only offer a temporary respite that would lead eventually the country to a “major disaster” as the burden of loans would continue to increase.

In a televised address from his Zaman Park residence, Imran Khan criticized the economic policies of the Shehbaz Sharif-led government in Pakistan and said the country’s lending burden would continue to increase in the coming days.

Pakistan plunges into financial crisis like Sri Lanka

Stepping up his attack on the policies of the “imported government” and its “handlers”, Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said, “Don’t destroy the country just to oust Imran Khan from the political arena”.

He also said Pakistan was plunging into financial crisis and Sri Lanka-like chaos.

Mini-budget to bring a new wave of inflation

Imran Khan said that Pakistan’s mini-budget will lead to another wave of inflation and the purchasing power of the country’s people will drop drastically.

Pakistan to drive out ‘looters’

Expressing confidence of his victory in the elections, Imran Khan said, “People have decided that they will reject the corrupt cabal of looters in the next elections and that is why they are afraid to hold the elections.”

Imran Khan’s solution to leading Pakistan’s economy

Khan said the only way to get the country out of the crisis was to hold free and fair general elections and let the publicly mandated government make the tough decisions.

Only a government, supported by the people of Pakistan, can introduce structural reforms to eradicate cancer and put the country on the road to recovery, Khan said.

He further castigated the ruling Pakistani government and said that the rulers had no solution for the welfare of the public and were only focused on closing their corruption cases.

Khan also accused the Shehbaz Sharif government of opposing him and claimed that the current government ministers only wanted to arrest and torture PTI leaders and workers only to break up the party and ultimately win the elections.

The people of Pakistan will not let this happen, he said.

Pakistani economic crisis

Oil prices in Pakistan have reached a record high. On Wednesday, the cost of petrol was increased to PKR 272 per litre. The price of high-speed diesel has been increased to PKR 280 per liter after a rise of PKR 17.20.

Kerosene in Pakistan will now be sold at PKR 202.73 per liter after an increase of PKR 12.90, while light diesel will cost PKR 196.68 per liter after an increase of PKR 9.68.

This was all done to appease the IMF for the release of the critical loan tranche, Geo News reported.

In line with the mini budget tabled in Pakistan this week, the General Sales Tax (GST) on items has been increased from 17% to 18%.

Inflation is at 33%, compared to 19.7% in March 2022, which is pushing up the prices of basic products, including wheat flour and vegetables.

This week, Fitch downgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Currency Issuers (IDR) default rating to CCC- from CCC, citing further worsening liquidity and political risks.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves have also fallen to less than $3 billion.

