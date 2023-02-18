India is now an ‘anti-fragile’ nation, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India, once counted among the world’s five fragile nations, has now established itself as an anti-fragile nation, having resolutely faced challenges to emerge as a stronger economy. strong.

Addressing the Global Business Summit organized by a leading business daily here, the Prime Minister said India had shown the world its ability to face the crisis decisively and what it meant to be anti-fragile , using a crisis as an opportunity to come out stronger.

Even a century later, he said, all of humanity would be proud of how India coped with the Covid-19 pandemic, the biggest crisis in a hundred years. India entered the 21stcentury, with a proven record of its capacity. He said he was still convinced of the determining power of the 140 million Indians.

Dwelling on how his government changed the concepts of governance, he said that before his government took power in 2014, there were scams involving thousands of crores. The poor could not think of their rights because of corruption. Due to the political paralysis, infrastructure projects have been delayed. The youth could not aspire because of nepotism.

In such a situation, his government decided to rethink governance and ensure that the provision of social protection measures to the poor improves.

Bank accounts, bank loans, houses with property rights, toilets, electricity, clean cooking fuel and internet connectivity were not thought of earlier. So it was decided to reinvent all these things.

Previous governments may have talked about garibi hatao (eradication of poverty), but the poor were simply seen as a burden on the nation, the prime minister said.

Mr Modi said his government has decided to empower the poor through direct benefit transfer so that their potential can be used for the country’s growth.

He said the late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi admitted that only 15% of welfare money reached intended recipients.

His government has so far transferred Rs 28 lakh crore to the poor. Imagine, if only 15% had reached the beneficiaries, that would have meant that Rs 24 lakh crore would have gone into someone’s pocket and forgotten.

Only Rs 4 lakh crore would have reached the poor, he said. Today, as his government has revamped the systems and organized the DBT, the 100 paise of one rupee has reached the beneficiaries, the prime minister said.

Even Nehruji had said that if the poor had toilets in their homes, it would have meant that the country had reached a high level of development. It meant that Nehruji was aware of the problem. But the urgency to solve the problem did not appear to governments at that time, the prime minister said.

In 2014, there were more than 100 backward districts in the country without schools, electricity or hospitals. His government designated them as aspirational districts. Postings to these districts were considered punitive postings, but his government posted the best officers there.

He said his government had stopped seeing infrastructure development in silos and reimagined it as a grand strategy. India has presented a new model of physical and social infrastructure development to the world.

Before his government, there was no trust in the citizens. His government has decided to trust the citizens. Today, 40% of all digital payments worldwide are made in India, the prime minister said.