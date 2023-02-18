Party loyalists protest the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan





Hundreds of members of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) converged on his residence in Lahore on Thursday evening to demonstrate against his possible arrest.

Local officials deployed a large contingent of riot police in anticipation of violent unrest if Khan was indeed arrested.

Khan has been working on a political comeback since being forced out of office by a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April 2022. Khan claimed foreign interference manipulated the vote and said the people of Pakistan still want him be prime minister.

Khan launched a populist campaign to reclaim the post with the help of his PTI party, which called on its members to resign en masse from their posts and presented Khan as the party’s sole candidate in every special election.

Khan’s long march to Islamabad has turned exuberant on several occasions, including a riot in October after Pakistan’s Election Commission barred him from holding elected office on corruption charges. Khan declared jihad against the mafia that conspired to keep him out of office, and his supporters took it literally.

Islamabad police have charged several senior PTI officials, including Khan, with terrorism for inciting public unrest. A previous terrorism charge against the former prime minister, for giving a speech in which he allegedly targeted police officers and a judge for violence, was dropped in September.

Khan was released on terrorism bail and extended in September at his request. He asked for a further extension of his bail so as not to be imprisoned, but the Islamabad anti-terrorism court rejected his request on Wednesday, partly because he was patient with his refusal to appear for hearings. Lahore High Court Judge Tariq Saleen Sheikh also threatened to cite Khan for contempt of court because his signatures on some court documents appeared to be forged.

The denial of his bail extension request paved the way for Khan’s arrest and incarceration. A crowd of PTI supporters gathered outside his home in the Zaman Park area of ​​Lahore, where he is recovering from an assassination attempt in November.

A crowd began forming outside Khan’s house earlier in the week, chanting slogans against the police and the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs.

Many protesters brandished clubs and said they were ready to defend themselves against the police. A large contingent of riot police gathered near Khan’s residence and police checkpoints were set up in the Zaman Park area.

Reinforcements for the protest poured in after Khan’s bail extension was denied, and on Friday PTI leader Musarat Jamshaid Cheema threatened nationwide violence if Khan was arrested.

Another PTI representative, Azhar Mashwani, said PTI members would take turns around Khan’s house to ensure he was continually protected from arrest. Mashwani said Khan’s volunteer bodyguards would use violence to thwart any arrest attempts.

PTI Lahore branch chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood called on all loyal party members to come to Khan’s residence as soon as possible to join the anti-police blockade.

Khan delivered a televised address from his home on Friday in which he lambasted the Sharif administration for trying to stabilize Pakistan’s economy by striking a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an approach Kham likens to dealing with the cancer with aspirin.

Khan called the Sharif government imported, i.e. installed by sinister foreign powers, and suggested that his enemies were preparing to destroy the country to prevent him from resuming office.

People have decided that they will reject the corrupt cabal of looters in the next election and that is why they are afraid to hold the election, he said.

Khan said Sharif and his ministers only wanted to arrest and torture PTI leaders and workers to break up the party and ultimately win the election.

The people of Pakistan will not let this happen, he warned.

Besides sending his followers into a melee against the police, Khan has another strategy to avoid arrest, which he calls Jail Bharo Tehreek or Fill the Jails. Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Friday he would be among the first of many Khan supporters to be voluntarily arrested and fill prisons to overflowing if authorities decide to arrest Khan.

Rashid added that he expected another assassination attempt on Khan if the ruling party could not get him arrested.

