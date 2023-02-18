Corruption scandal deals another blow to Xi’s Chinese soccer dream

By Matthew Walsh

Alleged corruption at the top of Chinese football has left President Xi Jinping’s dream of his country becoming a global force in sport seem further away than ever.

China’s most powerful leader in decades is a self-proclaimed football fan and wants his country to host and even one day win the World Cup.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping. File photo: GovHK.

A few years ago, Chinese clubs made headlines for spending huge sums on foreign players, but dozens of teams have since folded under the pressure of financial difficulties and zero-Covid restrictions.

Now Xi’s signature anti-corruption campaign has taken aim at the floundering national game, with at least four senior industry officials in trouble with the law since November.

Chief among them is the president of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), Chen Xuyuan, who is being investigated for serious violations of discipline and the law, according to a press release. government sports agency this week.

Former national team manager and Premier League footballer Li Tie also came under investigation last year.

The crackdown is arguably the biggest corruption investigation ever in Chinese football, said Beijing-based sports consultant William Bi.

In this file photo taken on May 25, 2020, China's head coach Li Tie (R) takes part in a training session with members of the Chinese national football team in Shanghai. Photo: Stringer/AFP.

The campaign’s impact could be even greater than a corruption push a decade ago that laid bare cases of match-fixing, bribes and gambling, it said. he told AFP.

Fallen officials

Former Shanghai docker Chen has taken over as head of the CFA on a promise to rebrand Chinese football and rein in a league notorious for overspending and financial mismanagement.

But change has been slow and poor performances by national teams have left them well short of 2022 World Cup qualification, with the dismal campaign costing Li his job.

China, ranked 79th in the world, qualified for the World Cup only once, in 2002. They lost all three matches and scored no goals.

Lie, 45, is one of China’s most capped internationals and best known for his spell at Everton in the 2000s.

He was investigated for corruption in November before two other senior CFA officials, Chen Yongliang and Liu Yi, were vetted in January, according to official announcements.

File photo: Jimmy Lam/United Social Press.

None of the four men’s alleged offenses have been officially revealed and the General Administration of Sports of China did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

China’s early commercialization of elite football has made it super rich compared to other sports in the country, said Ping Wu, a lecturer in sports sociology and media studies at Britain’s University of Bedfordshire.

Where money shines in abundance, corruption is common. It’s a universal phenomenon, she says.

A new low

Dark clouds had gathered over the Chinese football industry even before the current onslaught on corruption, with Chinese Super League clubs abandoning the free-spending culture that once attracted big names such as Oscar , Hulk and Carlos Tevez.

Xi has marked the zero-Covid strategy during this time, upsetting match schedules, emptying stadiums and prompting the cancellation of international events such as the Asian Cup in China.

Many teams are struggling financially and most teams are in arrears, Bi said.

It’s a stark contrast to the gold rush of seven or eight years ago.

There is no doubt that the country is lagging behind in its ambition to become a great power in football, he said, adding: The development of Chinese football has reached a new low.

Simon Chadwick, professor of sport and geopolitical economics at Skema Business School in Paris, said corruption was just one part of a much larger structural and systemic problem in the Chinese game.

He sees it as a toxic mix of an authoritarian state and speculative entrepreneurs and investors who have tried to force its development.

Nations normally take decades to lay the foundations for success at the elite level, he said, describing the fury of corruption as a knee-jerk response to short- and medium-term failure.

World Cup host?

But Wu is optimistic about the future.

Corruption is a crisis, but a corruption investigation is not, she said.

On the contrary, ongoing investigations demonstrate that the Chinese government is taking steps to clean up the mess.

And despite major shortcomings on the pitch, China has emerged as a major power in soccer sponsorship, Wu said.

Photo: Chinese Football Association.

She expects the country to make a stronger push to qualify for the expanded 2026 World Cup and will likely host the tournament in the near future.

China has been on a building spree and has the stadiums to do it.

Hosting the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has improved China in many sports that were not its strongholds, she said.

Likewise, hosting the World Cup finals will promote the healthy development of men’s football in China.

