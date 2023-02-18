PM Modi says ‘same product’ is relaunched every 6 months; Kaafi samajhdar log | Latest India News

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did a sly dig as he spoke about reimagining at the ET Global Business Summit 2023 and asked if the theme of reimagining also applies to the country’s opinion makers. “Most of the opinion makers keep busy launching, relaunching and relaunching the same product every six months. And in this relaunch, they don’t even reinvent,” Prime Minister Modi said with a laugh, adding: ‘Kaafi samajhdar log hain baithe’ (a lot of smart people are sitting in the audience).

“Anyway, the theme is very relevant for today. Because when we were given the power in 2014, our first job was to reinvent. In 2014, there were scams of thousands of crores Political paralysis, bhai-bhatijabad tormented the country. It was difficult for the country to progress at that time. So we thought we would re-imagine and recreate every element of governance,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“Some people were talking about garibi hatao but the truth is that the poor were seen as a burden on the country. The poor were left to fend for themselves. But our approach was to empower the poor. Four decades ago, then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, when the government released 1 Delhi Rupee, only 15 paise reached the beneficiary. I don’t know how it happened. Our government has so far transferred 28 lakh crore in various welfare schemes,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“Now, if I apply the words of Rajiv Gandhi to today’s situation, that means 85% — 24 lakh crore is said to have been siphoned off and only 4 lakh crore would have reached the beneficiary. But since I reinvented, today when we post 1 of Delhi, the entire amount goes to the beneficiary,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Moving on from Rajiv Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi referred to Jawaharlal Nehru and said, “Nehru ji once said that on the day when every Indian has a toilet, India will reach a milestone. It means Nehru ji was also aware of the problem, but there was no rush to find a solution. And that is why the majority of the country remained without basic facilities,” Prime Minister Modi said.