Imran Khan announces Bharo Tehreek prison from February 22 – Pakistan





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Friday that he would launch Bharo Tehreek prison from Wednesday February 22 to overcome fear of prison, Aaj News reported. .

Addressing a press conference via video link, Imran said his party had completed its preparations and the movement would be launched from Lahore.

The movement will gradually be extended to other major cities in the country and will fill the country’s prisons to the maximum.

He lamented the reluctance of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the date of the Punjab Assembly elections within 90 days of its dissolution.

They have come up with one excuse after another that they have no funds, there is a public order problem, state institutions are not complying despite court orders, he said. declared, adding that if the elections were not held within 90 days, it would create a constitutional crisis.

If the judiciary cannot enforce the Constitution, it shows that the rule of law has come to an end, he said.

He also used a new term to describe government, calling them those who came to power through auctions, not elections.

Imran said the ruling coalition came to power through an auction (horse march), not an election, and does not have a mandate from the public.

He noted that since the importing government took power, it has raised the prices of almost all items, including electricity and gas.

They [incumbent government] accepted everything the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked for, he said, adding that now our income has gone down and we have no more money to repay our loans.

Imran claimed that people who kept their dollars in Pakistani banks could not access them. It violates the social contract.

Now, who is going to invest in Pakistan? Overseas Pakistanis who place money in Pakistan withdraw it.

He went on to say that the government was unwilling to hold elections within the 90-day deadline provided for by the Constitution.

They want to delay the polls so much that they will give us time to campaign.

This is what they did in the second phase of local government elections in Sindh where we had so little time to campaign resulting in low turnout and that left them with the place to organize the elections.

He claimed that the Acting Chief Minister of Punjab was a close associate of Asif Ali Zardari and was targeting them.

When the courts ask me why I don’t appear before them, he says that when he was assaulted in November, he had known for two months that an attack was in preparation and that he had cried out loud, but no one listened to me, he said.

