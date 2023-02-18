Turkey Earthquake Update — The Triple Advocate





On February 6, 2023, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 hit southern parts of Turkey and parts of Syria. In many highly populated areas, this triggered what is known as a pancake collapse. In the case of Turkey, the floors of the building fell on top of each other, crushing the contents of the ground. As of February 17, the death toll is approaching 44,000 and we expect increase significantly in the coming monthsas rescuers continue to find remains. Since the earthquake, images have resurfaced of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which he boasted of having granted amnesty to builders who failed to meet earthquake codes. With this amnesty, the builders were able to pay a small fine but were allowed to ignore all seismic building codes. It’s the reason much of the disaster witnessed so far, especially in the city of Kahramanmaras, one of the cities hardest hit by the earthquake. While the total cost of the earthquake is still unknown, business today estimated the impact of over $20 billion. After more than a week of searching for survivors in the rubble, rescue efforts are turning to recovery rather than rescue. In an interview with Wade Aaron Baker, assistant instructor for John Brown University’s Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief Program, he said that over time it becomes less and less possible to find survivors. Response units will likely start switching to full-scale machines to clear rubble. Baker also explained that as the rescue team moves into recovery, fewer specialist forces will be on the scene, while more technical teams will enter. missing persons investigators. In the light of the donation scams Regarding the earthquake in Turkey, Baker suggested the following ways to get involved in relief efforts. It’s as simple as give, send, go donate only to an organization you trust, Baker said. He added that a time of crisis is not the time to try out a new charity, nor the time to research a new charity. If a person already knows of a charity involved in relief efforts, it is best to donate to them directly. Baker also warned people to be wary of links to sites that look like charities, as many of them are fraudulent. Baker’s second instruction was to send practical things. Many charity websites list the necessary items. Some disaster relief experts call the mass of clothing that appears a second disaster after the first. One way to minimize this, according to Baker, is to donate only items specifically requested by charities. Finally, Baker said those who are able to go should help out on the spot. He added, “Each person has a unique set of gifts: resources, ideas, opportunities and areas of compassion where they can truly make a difference beyond what they think they can.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://advocate.jbu.edu/2023/02/17/update-on-the-earthquake-in-turkey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos