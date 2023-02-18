India’s BJP slams Soros for saying Adani crisis will weaken Modi | Narendra Modi news





The financier-philanthropist predicted that the Adani Group’s woes would loosen the grip of Hindu nationalist leaders on power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ party has accused billionaire financier and philanthropist George Soros of trying to undermine India’s democracy by predicting that the Adani Group’s woes would loosen the grip of Hindu nationalist leaders on power. Speaking at the Munich security conference on Thursday, Soros, 92, said Modi and business tycoon Adani were close allies; their fates are intertwined and conglomerate issues would significantly weaken Modis’ grip on India’s federal government and open the door to much-needed institutional reforms, the Financial Times reported. The seven publicly traded companies in the Adani Group from apples to airports have together lost around $120 billion in market value since a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg Research alleged the conglomerate misused offshore tax havens and manipulated stocks, and signaled concerns about its high level of debt. . Opponents of Modis say he has long-standing ties to Gautam Adani, the group’s founder, dating back nearly two decades when Modi was chief minister of the western state of Gujarat. They also accuse the government of favoring the group in trade deals, charges the government has dismissed as outlandish allegations. A foreign power at the center of which is a man named George Soros has announced that he is going to harm the democratic structure of India. He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be his main target. He also announced that he would help build a system in India that will protect his interests, not those of India, Smriti Irani, federal minister for women and child development, told reporters from the Bharatiya office. Janata Party (BJP). This is not just an attempt to damage India’s image. If you listen carefully, he’s talking about diet change, she says. India has always defeated foreign powers whenever challenged and will continue to defeat them in the future as well. Modi has not referred to Adani by name since the crisis triggered by the Hindenburg report, but last week he told parliament that the blessings of the 1.4 billion people in the country are my protective cover and that you cannot destroy it with lies and abuse, as opposition legislators. chanted Adani, Adani. Meanwhile, the Indian government has told the country’s highest court that the veracity of the allegations made by Hindenburg, the US-based short seller, against the Adani Group should be reviewed by a panel proposed to examine the investor protection, according to a government document seen by Reuters news agency. The Supreme Court has yet to issue an order on the creation of the panel and its scope.

