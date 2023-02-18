No preconditions for Biden to speak with Chinese Xi: White House





The United States will not set any preconditions for President Joe Biden to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House said on Friday, amid heightened tensions over a suspected Chinese spy balloon. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said at a press briefing that Biden will hold a conversation with Xi “when the president deems it appropriate,” adding that Washington’s lines of communication with Beijing remain open. However, he noted that military-to-military channels between the two countries remain closed, and “that’s really what we would like to see changed.” US President Joe Biden (L, Getty/Kyodo) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Kyodo) No formal request for a talk between the leaders has yet been made by the United States, Kirby added in response to a reporter’s question. The spokesperson’s comments came a day after Biden told reporters he expected to speak with Xi and added “I hope…we’re going to get to the bottom of it. But I don’t apologize. not for bringing that ball down.” For the first time since taking office, Biden held an in-person meeting with Xi in November on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, with the two agreeing to facilitate communication despite disagreements on numerous issues. But the giant balloon, suspected of spying over the United States, has become a new powder keg between the two countries. US forces shot down the object on February 4 off the coast of South Carolina, angering China. The US military said operations to recover the Chinese balloon, which was the size of about three buses and capable of collecting signals intelligence, ended off the coast on Thursday. “The latest debris is being transferred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Laboratory in Virginia for counterintelligence operation, as has happened with previous surface and subterranean debris recovered,” the US Northern Command said in a statement on Friday. He said all navy and coastguard vessels had left the area and air and sea security perimeters had been lifted. US officials believe the balloon, which they say flew near ‘sensitive’ defense sites, was linked to the Chinese military, but Beijing has insisted it was a civilian craft used for meteorological research and that it had been accidentally blown away by strong winds. In his most detailed comments on the balloon, Biden said Thursday that there was no suggestion so far that three unidentified aerial objects subsequently shot down by the military were linked to spying by China. Biden told reporters at the White House that the three objects were most likely linked to “private businesses, recreational or research institutes,” based on the intelligence community’s current assessment. Kirby said the United States faced “difficult” weather and environmental conditions to recover the objects after they fell last week in Alaska, Canada’s Yukon Territory and Lake Huron in Michigan, respectively. The U.S. command issued a statement late Friday evening saying it had terminated search operations for the two objects near Deadhorse, Alaska, and the one in Lake Huron because its “activities have uncovered no debris.” Related coverage: Biden says ‘no apologies’ for China, 3 out of 4 items not for espionage Chinese military unit involved in balloon operation: sources Biden promises to act if US sovereignty is threatened by China

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2023/02/fdff6d6934de-update2-no-preconditions-for-biden-to-speak-with-chinas-xi-white-house.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos