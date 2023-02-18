Imran says Bharo Tehreek prison will start on Feb 22





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced the start of the Bharo Tehreek prison (prison filling movement) from February 22 in Lahore to urge the government to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. within 90 days and end the “political victimization” of his party men and allies.

Khan announced the decision during his address to the nation via video link from the Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Friday, where he has been residing since he was shot in the legs on November 3 last year.

“We will fill the prisons. The imported government will have no more space to hide. We will start the movement from Lahore on February 22, then we will take it to all the major cities of the country, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) said the president.

Khan, 70, said he would also be arrested by the court once his gunshot wound healed in two weeks.

In November last year, Khan suffered three gunshot wounds to his right leg during an anti-government rally in Wazirabad, Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Giving the reasons for jailing Bharo Tehreek, the cricketer-turned-politician said: There does not appear to be a rule of law in the country because despite the court order to hold elections in Punjab within 90 days, the state institutions are not ready to be satisfied him. If the elections are not held within 90 days in two provinces, it will create a constitutional crisis and promote the law of the jungle in the country, he castigated.

The PTI dissolved its governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa more than a month ago. Under the Constitution, elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of an assembly.

The nine-party government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that holding separate elections for provincial and national assemblies is not in the best interest of the country, moreover the country cannot afford it in due to economic difficulties and the worst public order situation.

The government and other state institutions take one excuse or another such as lack of funds and the law and order situation only to delay the polls in the two provinces. If the judiciary cannot protect the Constitution, it means the rule of law has come to an end in Pakistan, Khan said.

Imran Khan also spoke of the Sharif government’s tactics of “torturing and politically victimizing” his party leaders and allies.

He was referring to sedition cases filed against his party leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill.

The government is keen to put us behind bars and by courting arrest we will achieve their desire, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/imran-says-jail-bharo-tehreek-to-commence-from-feb-22-1192422.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos