Imran moves court against ridiculous terrorism charges





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan on Friday addressed an Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) for removing terrorism provisions in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) protest case against him.

The petition filed by the former Prime Minister argued that the terrorism charges were “ridiculous” and in defiance of the ruling by the seven-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC).

He said the anti-terrorism law was used to suppress political opponents for political interests and was therefore “destructive”.

“These tactics also show the government’s lack of seriousness when it comes to terrorism,” he added.

The petition stated that there were requirements for invoking the terrorism provisions, which included the use of the threat of action for the purpose of advancing a religious, sectarian or ethnic cause or for the purpose of intimidating and to terrorize the public, social sectors, the media, and the business community.

Additionally, he said the clauses required intent to attack civilians, government officials, security forces or law enforcement, or cause damage to property or facilities.

“That it is an acknowledged fact that the petitioner and others did not belong to any ethnic or religious group or serve their cause or that the commission of the alleged offense was intended to intimidate and terrorize the public, the social sector, the media, businesses. community or attack on civilians, including damaging property by ransacking, looting, arson, or otherwise by government officials, security force installations, or law enforcement,” the petition reads.

“Furthermore, the design of the alleged offense was not to coerce or intimidate or intimidate the government or the public or any portion of the public or the community or any sect. Absent the aforementioned ingredients , the commission of violence against public officials was not an offense within the meaning of section 6(n) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 punishable under section 7 of the ATA 1997,” he said. added.

Read Imran loses deposit for no-show

Earlier, an ATC in Islamabad rejected Imran’s bail in the case after the former prime minister failed to appear before the judge.

The court had also rejected a request by Imran for a medical waiver, granting him the “last opportunity” to appear before him on February 15.

Islamabad police had charged the PTI leader and dozens of party staff with terrorism in October last year in response to protests after he was disqualified in the Toshakhana case.

The first recorded news report against party members claimed protesters threw stones at police and FC officials, injuring many.

He said workers from the former ruling party tried to ram police with vehicles, set fire to public property in Faizabad and damaged government property.

The former prime minister was on bail in this case and the court had given him the opportunity to appear on Wednesday.

The court issued a brief order: “It appears from the available record that multiple options have been offered to the current plaintiff. [Imran] appear in court, but to no avail.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2401681/imran-moves-court-against-ridiculous-terror-charges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos