Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President: Maintaining the propitious homeland situation amidst global challenges





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) calls on all parties to jointly maintain a conducive situation in the country in the face of global challenges that are still difficult to calculate. Moreover, Indonesia will enter a political year in 2024. This was conveyed by the President in his remarks on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the United Development Party (PPP) and the inauguration of the opening of the national workshop of the PPP fraction 2023 on the national members of the DPRD held at Sriwijaya Hall Indonesia ( ICE) Convention Exhibition BSD City, Tangerang Regency, Banten Province on Friday (2023/02/17). I simply entrust each one of us to maintain political stability, security stability because right now it is very important and very necessary because we are threatened by risks of global emergency that are difficult to calculate, difficult predictable and difficult to calculate, very difficult, he says. Amidst this global threat, the President continued, Indonesia should be grateful because in 2022, the national economy will experience positive growth of 5.31%. According to President Jokowi, this figure is better than the economic growth figures of several other developed countries. Therefore, the president warned that Indonesia’s already good economic situation could be maintained and undisturbed by holding a democratic party next year. I warn all of us to continue to maintain conducive security and political stability so that economic growth is not disrupted, so that people’s lives are not disrupted because of the political events that we want to organize in 2024, he said. he continued. Also present at the event were Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law and Security Mahfud Md, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia and BUMN Minister Erick Thohir. (BPMI SETPRES/AIT)

