‘Was Prime Minister Modi directly involved in Adani’s electricity deal with Bangladesh? : TMC MP asks EAM

New Delhi: Trinamool Congressman Jawhar Sircar has written three times to Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, asking him to reveal whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was himself leading “a power purchase agreement for the supply coal-based between Bangladesh and the Adani Group.

Sircar wrote the letters following reports that officials in Bangladesh had expressed discomfort about the deal. Since then, there have been recent allegations of stock market manipulation and fraud against the Adani Group.

Sircar also commented in the letters on this grossly unfair PPA (power purchase agreement) and its ability to trigger a “great anti-Indian groundswell in Bangladesh”.

Talk to THE ThreadSircar said there was no response to any of them and he only decided to make them public after giving the minister a fair chance.

MP first wrote in December after the WaPo report

In its first letter on the subject, sent on December 13, 2022, Sircar had, while mentioninga report in The Washington Posttitled “How Political Will Often Favors a Coal Billionaire and His Dirty Fossil Fuel,” pointed out that he was talking about the special efforts made by the Prime Minister himself when he visited Dhaka in June 2015 for a 4-year deal. .5 billion that was signed for India to sell power to Bangladesh.

The MP for Rajya Sabha added that the report mentioned a $1.7 billion, 1,600 MW Adani Group coal-fired power plant in Godda district of Jharkhand and how the Washington Post viewed and analyzed the power purchase agreement. electricity of 163 pages.

He had further told EAM that the report stated that the PPA required Bangladesh to pay Adani about $450 million a year in capacity and maintenance costs, whether or not it generated electricity. He further mentions that Bangladesh has 40% more electricity generation than peak demand and that it would have to buy electricity from Adanis at more than five times the market price of bulk electricity in the country.

Statements providing a handle to powerful anti-Indian elements

The TMC MP had further expressed concern about how these statements are keeping in check the powerful anti-Indian elements in our neighboring country and pointed out that our [India’s] The relationship with Bangladesh is extremely sensitive and these unfavorable reports disseminated in the run-up to the elections are the subject of agitation.

He had also urged EAM to react. Not receiving any, Sircar wrote another letter to Jaishankar on January 31, 2023. This was shortly after allegations against the Adani Group were made in the Hindenburg Research report.

As there was still no response, Sircar in his February 13 letter to EAM pointed out that no response had come. He also wrote that Adani-related affairs are now in the eye of the public storm, and this aspect of his grossly unfair PPA with Bangladesh could trigger a major anti-India groundswell.

Articles, documents point to PM-led deal

The MP said that there are elements and documents indicating that the Prime Minister was leading this agreement/project himself since his first post-election visit to Dhaka.

He added that at a later stage, EAM actively participated in promoting this agreement with Adani.

Urging the minister to comment on the matter, Sircar said we need to know the official version to find out whether this grossly unfair deal, leading to disaffection in Bangladesh, was actively supported by India or not and whether the MEA was not intervened in the profit of Adanis at the cost or the relations with Bangladesh.

MEA distanced itself from deal after Bangladesh seeks review

After the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) requested earlier this month a review of the 2017 deal to purchase power from Adani Power Limited’s 1,600 MW power station in Godda, the The Union government had distanced itself from the deal.

When asked about this, MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters: I understand that you are referring to an agreement between a sovereign government and an Indian company. Pressed to explain the government’s position on this, he added: I don’t think we are involved in this.