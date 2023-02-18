Economic recovery ‘complicated’ due to growing global competition (Xi)





Efforts to revive China’s economy have become “complicated” with growing global competition to attract investment, President Xi Jinping said, calling for measures to prevent and defuse major economic and financial risks, including those stemming from the real estate sector and local public debt. . In an article published in state media on the topic “The state of the country’s economy,” Xi said more efforts should be made to attract and utilize foreign investment. In a tacit admission of the worrying state of the world’s second-largest economy which last year fell to 3%, recording its second-lowest growth rate in 50 years, Xi said economic work in 2023 is complicated and that efforts to revive it should focus on the major issues and start by raising public expectations and building confidence in development. In the article, Xi notes that international competition to attract investment is becoming increasingly intense. China, considered the factory of the world for decades, has faced an increasing shift in international investment to several countries, including India, in recent years due to three years of zero Covid policy as well as government crackdown on big tech industries. Last year, China’s annual gross domestic product (GDP) stood at $17.94 trillion in 2022, below the official target of 5.5%. This is the weakest growth of the country’s economy since the 2.3% recorded in GDP in 1974. Last year, China’s GDP fell from $18 trillion in 2021 to $17.94 trillion last year, mainly due to a sharp rise in the dollar against the RMB (the Chinese currency) in 2022. In his post, Xi noted that international competition to attract investment is intensifying and called for more efforts to attract and utilize foreign capital. Efforts should be made to expand market access, comprehensively improve the business environment and provide targeted services to foreign-funded enterprises, he said. He called for efforts to effectively prevent and defuse major economic and financial risks, including systemic risks related to the real estate sector, financial risks and local government debt risks. According to 2019 estimates, Chinese local government debt reached $2.58 trillion, which has remained a constant concern for the government. Xi said there is still a lot of important work to do in 2023, citing tasks such as advancing rural revitalization on all fronts and planning a new round of reforms at all levels. (This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

