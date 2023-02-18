NATO promises aid to Turkey after earthquake

ADANA, TurkeyNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has pledged the alliance’s support to house hundreds of thousands of people displaced by last week’s earthquakes as the death toll from the disaster s amounted to more than 42,000 in Turkey and Syria.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, of which Turkey is a member, is airlifting tens of thousands of tents to Turkey in the coming days and weeks, Stoltenberg told a news conference. together with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Norway were already ferrying aid by military aircraft to Turkey and participating in medical evacuations, Stoltenberg said. He also met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, but the two did not meet the press afterwards.

The February 6 earthquakes plunged Turkey into one of the world’s most acute homelessness crises, with experts estimating that at least two million people lost their homes.

Turkeys’ total share of property losses from earthquakes is expected to reach about $20 billion, with insured losses estimated at $2.4 billion, said risk modeler Karen Clark & ​​Company. The Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation said this week that the overall economic damage could reach at least $84 billion, with the bulk of the sum needed to rebuild homes, infrastructure and shelters.

NATO’s pledge of assistance comes amid tensions with Turkey over Ankara’s opposition to Sweden’s and Finland’s offers to join the alliance, which were submitted following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Turkey has threatened to veto Sweden’s enforcement of Stockholm’s alleged links and protection of Kurdish militant groups.

The process was further derailed after Mr Erdogan threatened to block Sweden’s entry into NATO in response to the public burning of the Koran by a Danish-Swedish far-right politician in Stockholm, an incident that the Swedish government also condemned.

Hungary, another NATO member that has yet to ratify the demands of the two Nordic countries, said it would do so later this year.

During his visit to the Turkish capital, Mr. Stoltenberg underlined his gratitude to Finland and Sweden for their contributions to the earthquake assistance in Turkey.

I also welcome the contributions of our guests Finland and Sweden, showing solidarity in action. In particular, I thank Sweden for its initiative to organize an international donors’ conference in March,” Mr. Stoltenberg said.

Sweden, which holds the rotating EU presidency, co-chairs an international donors’ conference with the European Commission in March, organized in cooperation with Turkey.

Sweden and Finland, which have jointly applied to join NATO, have agreed to respond to Turkey’s extradition requests for suspected Kurdish militants. Sweden also said it would strengthen its terrorism laws, giving authorities broader powers to detain and prosecute suspected supporters of terrorist organizations.

Turkey says it expects Sweden to take more concrete action against the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party, known as the PKK, a separatist group that Ankara has fought for decades. Turkey has said it is willing to assess Finland’s NATO bid separately from Sweden, something the two Nordic countries have been hesitant about given their shared border and security landscape.

Promises made to Turkey must not only be kept verbally but also in action,” Cavusoglu said. They took this step to prevent the financing, recruitment and propaganda of terrorism. The law has changed, but the PKK continues its activities in the same way. They must ban the PKK the same way they ban ISIS propaganda.”

Turkey’s death toll has reached 36,187 from the earthquakes, according to the country’s disaster and emergency management agency.