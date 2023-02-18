Imran Khan announces the launch of the Jail Bharo movement on February 22





LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has announced the establishment of Bharo Tehreek Prison [fill the jail movement] on February 22, ARY News reported Friday.

While addressing workers and supporters via video link, Imran Khan on Wednesday announced the launch of the Jail Bharo movement. He asked the PTI workers to complete the preparations as he will be launching the movement from Lahore.

He said that the PTI will begin to fill the prisons of all major cities with each passing day. He asked the nation to get its rights from the rulers and not be afraid of them.

They always try to threaten us but we won’t be afraid of them. No one can scare us from prisons. We will fill their prisons to grant their wishes.

Regarding the Wazirabad gun attack, Imran Khan alleged that the caretaker government had prevented the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) from continuing the investigation and that the head of the JIT had been removed from his position. functions and named OSD.

He added that all JIT records were sealed and sabotaged. He said he had lost all hope of getting justice after the Wazirabad gun attack.

He also alleged that PTI leaders and supporters were being arrested to force them to sign the false statements. Khan said they will carry out the wishes of the rulers for their arrests through the Jail Bharo movement.

Earlier today, Imran Khan said the Jail Bharo movement would be the final nail in the government’s coffin.

Imran Khan said general elections are the only solution to national problems. He said the incumbent government was committing a constitutional violation by not announcing the date of the elections despite court orders.

The head of the PTI made this statement while presiding over an important session concerning the Jail Bharo movement. During the session, movement focal point Ejaz Chaudhry gave a briefing on the preparations.

Sources told ARY News that initial lists have been prepared for the first phase of the prison filling movement. Chaudhry said a large number of PTI activists and supporters are ready to be part of the movement.

Khan was also briefed on visits to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Central Punjab. The focal person said the nationals will travel after Imran Khan’s official announcement.

