Politics
The government will not intervene in any way with PSSI
TANGERANG, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ensure that the government does not interfere with the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) after two of his ministers got positions at the PSSI.
The two ministers are BUMN Minister Erick Thohir and Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainudin Amali. Erick became General President of PSSI (Ketum), while Zainudin Amali became Deputy General President of PSSI (Waketum).
“Yes, from what I said, the government will not interfere with PSSI in any way,” Jokowi said during a meeting at ICE BSD, Tangerang Regency, on Friday (17/2/2023).
Jokowi explained that the most important thing was that PSSI underwent a total change or reformation after this leadership change.
Also read: Erick Thohir becomes president of PSSI, president of PAN: Let’s hope our football will be successful
He hopes that PSSI can take advantage of the existing potential for its future progress.
“The potential that we have is really, step by step, the progress can be seen, the roadmap is visible, the planning is visible. What do we want in 50 years, what do we want in 25 years”, a- he declared.
Afterwards, Jokowi admitted that he would meet with PSSI leaders next week to inquire about the progress of reform within PSSI.
Jokowi said he would ask about it road maptarget, to PSSI’s strategy to achieve this target.
Read also: Mahfud MD: Erick Thohir is very capable of managing PSSI without corruption
“Everything has to be planned down to the smallest detail if we want our football to progress. But, most importantly, secondly, the infrastructure development has to really exist,” Jokowi said.
“So far we don’t have a base camp that has it, when I was talking with Shin Tae Yong, it needed 5 lands in 1 place. There is a hostel, there is a swimming pool for the players can exercise,” he said. added.
Previously, Erick Thohir was officially elected President General of PSSI 2023-2027 during the Extraordinary Congress of PSSI (KLB), Thursday (16/2/2023).
Ratu Tisha Destria and Zainudin Amali also accompanied Erick Thohir as Vice President of PSSI.
In parallel with the results of the PSSI KLB, two ministerial personalities enter into the composition of the management of the PSSI 2023-2027.
They are Erick Thohir (Minister of BUMN) and Zainudin Amali (Minister of Youth and Sports).
The two of them will hold the dual position of ministers as well as administrators of PSSI, Erick as president and Zainudin Amali as deputy.
Read also: KLB Drama and Voting Recap Acquisition of 15 PSSI Cabinet Members 2023-2027
Erick Thohir said he received the blessing of Indonesian President Joko Widodo during his candidacy.
“Mr. Erick is showing up, he had to ask permission from the president. It is impossible for Mr. Erick to show up without the permission of President Jokwi,” said RI Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung as quoted by Between News.
“Yes, (President Jokowi) allowed Pak Erick Thohir to stand as a candidate for (Ketum PSSI). Obviously yes,” Pramono Anung added.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2023/02/17/21132951/jokowi-pemerintah-tak-akan-intervensi-apapun-kepada-pssi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
